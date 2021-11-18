The man who loses his memory every 6 hours

The life of Daniel Schmidt, who lives in Germany, was upset by a car accident: since the man risked his life, he is able to remember things only for a limited number of hours.

Six years ago Daniel had left the house to visit his sister when his car was hit hard by an SUV on the highway, coming at full speed. The impact had been so violent that rescuers had to shut down the highway and rush Daniel to hospital with the helicopter. There were other injuries (driver and passengers of the SUV, a family) but not very serious, while the young man struggled between life and death, sustaining significant brain damage. Daniel needed a long period of rehabilitation with physiotherapy and speech therapy – told the documentary “Living Without Memory” – but after six years he still suffers from amnesia: he can only remember the things that happened in the previous six hours, and he has no memory in the long run, so he has to continually take note of everything in a notebook, before his memory leaves him.

Due to his very difficult condition, Daniel had left his then girlfriend and lived away from friends he could no longer remember. Yet, fortunately, the young man managed to find love again and even have a son.

When he met Katharina, Daniel had told her about the incident, telling her they would have to resent soon or else he would have completely forgotten her. “I needed to see her often, hearing her voice, talking to her, and above all seeing her” says Daniel in the documentary, which the Sun also recently talked about. So the couple moved on, and a few years ago a beautiful baby was born from their union, even though the man says it breaks his heart not being able to remember to see him grow. Sure, he writes and writes everything down, so he can go and reread his life every time, but it’s not like remembering the moments of joy: “I can’t remember the moment my son was born, and it’s horrible.”

His life reminded many of the film with Adam Sandler, “50 First Dates”, in which the protagonist falls in love with a girl who suffers from the same condition as Daniel: Lucy, played by Drew Barrymore, suffered from amnesia in following a car accident, and Henry (Sandler) reminds her of their love story every day, the couple goes on like this, they get married and have a baby girl.