The man who married a hologram can’t talk to his wife due to software glitches

A 38-year-old man named Akihiko Kondou, who married a holographic representation of the popular virtual star Hatsune Miku In 2018, he was separated from his virtual partner due to a software glitch.

The device, a $1,300 machine called gate box, it allows users (the target demographic appears to be mostly young men) to interact with and chat with fictional holographic characters.

Two years before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kondo spent around $17,300 on a very unique wedding ceremony, which allowed her to converse with a hologram from miku three-dimensional and powered by artificial intelligence, tucked inside a small cylinder.

But the problems came

During the height of the pandemic, the company behind gate box announced that it would suspend its virtual service Miku. Instead of a good night Kondo was greeted with the words “network error” when he got home from work one day, reports the New York Times.

Nevertheless, Kondo told the newspaper that “my love for miku has not changed. I held the wedding ceremony because I thought that I could be with her forever.”

Kondo is one of at least 100 people referred to as “fictosexuals”, who were unofficially married to fictional characters.

According to The Mainichi, Kondo fell in love with the somewhat robotic voice of Vocaloid from Miku. Vocaloid is a Japanese voice synthesizer software used to give cyber celebrities a literal voice.

It is not clear if Kondo you’ll be able to have an AI-facilitated conversation with your wife again, but given recent advances in the field, anything is possible. At the moment, he reports the NYThas ordered a doll miku life-size to keep you company.

We recommend METADATA, RPP’s technology podcast. News, analysis, reviews, recommendations and everything you need to know about the technological world. To hear it better, #StayHome.