The man who measures well-being in Copenhagen shares what question you should ask yourself at the end of the day to know if you are happy

Being happy could be considered one of the main life goals of all people and of all times, but what is happiness? Is it easy to achieve? Some spend years looking for it, for others, it is a fact, and each one finds it in their own way: in affections, in friends, at work or even in a cup of coffee. The truth is There is no single rule, but it can be helped to achieve it. The question is, how?

Alejandro Cencerrado, Spanish, data analyst, head of the Institute of happiness in Copenhagen and author of the book “In defense of unhappiness”, commented in the Wellness event organized by LA NACION, that is “something measurable”. His foray down this path began at the age of 18 when he began to measure his own happiness. “He was not happy even though he had everything he considered himself to be: a healthy family and a group of friends. But it wasn’t enough for me. There was a lot of conflict around me, my parents argued with each other and I did it with my girlfriend, “she said.

Faced with this situation and among so many twists and turns, he decided to record everything that did make him happy, regardless of what made others happy. The plan was simple: “Every night I asked myself the same question: ‘Would I like today to repeat itself tomorrow?’ It had a scale from zero to 10, if the answer was above five, it was considered that he wanted it to be repeated, if it was below, no, “he confessed. This habit is still repeated daily.

And it is that based on his own experience of permanently questioning whether he was really happy during the day, he maintains that there are many factors that come into play when giving the final verdict. Among them, he highlighted to work and if we have argued with our partner, as the points that most influence. “Knowing with certainty how happy someone feels and the reasons why helps us draw conclusions in order to later make a change in our companies and countries,” said the specialist.

For Cencerrado, there is also another aspect that not only has to do with personal happiness, but also with that of societies. In this sense, he remarked that his dissatisfaction stems from the fact that “We have focused too much on making progress something economic, focusing on gross domestic product, unemployment and productivity.” Thus, He emphasized that these points were always linked to well-being because “when a country is poor, the best thing it can do to increase its happiness is to increase its wealth,” he said.

Dolores Pasman, journalist for LA NACION and Alejandro Cencerrado, the man who measures happiness in the world

Nevertheless, in developed countries, it happens that this situation ceased to have a direct relationship. According to the expert, these are nations where the growth of wealth does not coincide with that of happiness and he cited the United States as an example. “For a decade, the gross domestic product has gone up a lot, but people are less satisfied, so this shows that we should not only focus on the material aspect”, he added.

As a result of this idea, he dismantled another series of features that affect the happiness of nations and among them he highlighted the concepts inequality and trust. “If there is something we have seen, it is that it is useless for a country to become richer and richer if that wealth goes only to a few. And that’s what we think is happening, for example, in the United States,” he confessed. Another case that he brought to the table was that of Finland, and analyzed that it is a less rich country than the United States, but where people say they feel much happier, since “those who do not have, through taxes, receive from those who have the most, so the gap is narrowed,” he declared.

Regarding trust, he confessed that even if it seems a lie, it is very important to trust strangers arguing that you cannot live in a bubble disconnected from others. In this regard, he mentioned Argentina and Spain as two of the nations with the highest rate of mistrust with each other and, above all, with governments.

On another level, he spoke in favor of the moments of unhappiness to value the present and everything you have, and so, inevitably to be happy again. He compared this fact with the time when the Covid pandemic had just started and the forties echoed in all populations. “With this virus we realized that going out to the street to have a drink or hug our loved ones is enough to be happy,” he said.

According to Cencerrado, this opposition of happiness versus unhappiness, in part has its origin in social networks, where people are led to believe that being happy depends on oneself and where unhappiness is associated with the notion of being a loser. To show this, he compares it to a work situation: “If you are unhappy at work because your boss treats you badly, you don’t have to change, but he does, then what we try to extend from the Institute of Happiness is that, for the people be happy, we must generate the social conditions that make it possible for them to be well”, he said.

In a world that is constantly changing and full of ups and downs, finding happiness can be an odyssey, which is why Cencerrado ends by returning to the idea from the beginning: “For me to be happy is to ask myself every night if I want today to be repeated tomorrow”, he concludes and insists that happiness does not pass through money or having a big house. Rather, “it’s about the people around me, about feeling loved and cared for,” she concludes.