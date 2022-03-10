The man who received the heart of a pig died two months after the transplant

The whole world had talked about it. In Baltimore, the University of Maryland attempted to save a 57-year-old man with severe heart disease by transplanting him the heart of a genetically modified pig. An eight-hour intervention that went down in history. But two months after the operation David didn’t make it. “The conditions of him have begun to get worse several days ago. After it became clear that he was not going to recover, they were administered palliative care. He managed to speak with his family in his last hours of life, “said his doctors.

The words of his loved ones – Bennett’s son, David Jr, praising the Maryland hospital’s commitment to making an extreme transplant attempt said, “We are grateful for every innovative moment, every crazy dream, every sleepless night that went into this historic endeavor. We hope that this story can be the beginning of hope and not the end “.

Bennet’s condition before surgery – David was a candidate for this new attempt only because he would otherwise have had to deal with it a certain death, not being suitable for a human heart transplant and bedridden and in life support.

The Bennet case and xenografts – In the past, these types of transplants have failed largely because the patients’ bodies quickly rejected the animal organ. That’s why surgeons in Maryland used a genetically engineered pig heart this time. Scientists modified the animal to remove pig genes that trigger hyperfast rejection and add human genes to help the body accept the organ. “From Bennett’s experience,” said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, Scientific Director of the University of Maryland’s Human-Animal Transplant Program, “we have gained invaluable insights by learning that genetically engineered pig hearts can function well within the human body. while the immune system is adequately suppressed “.