“The man who stares at goats”, the film about pacifist soldiers

Tonight on TV on Iris, channel 22, “The man who stares at goats” will be broadcast. A 2009 film directed by Grant Heslov and based on Jon Ronson’s novel “War Goats”. A comedy that tells an unlikely true story.

“The man who stares at goats”

Bob Wilton, a journalist recently betrayed by his wife, arrives in Iraq to tell the story of the second Gulf War. Here he meets Lyn Cassady and discovers a secret department of the US army, which aims to use paranormal faculties in the field of war. Lyn, a member of the department for over twenty years, opens the doors to a new reality, making him discover the so-called New Earth Army, a military unit founded in 1983 that aims to use psychic powers to be able to read the thoughts of the enemy, pass through solid walls and even killing a goat just by staring at it. The founder of the department, Bill Django, disappears, Cassady embarks on a mission to find him, and Bob joins him intrigued by the far-fetched stories.

The relationship with reality

What is told in the film and therefore in Ronson’s book is a real story. In fact, there is a special unit of the American army that is dedicated to the use of “different” techniques to fight, of which Lieutenant Colonel Jim Channon was the founder.

The comedy

“The man who stares at the goats” is an irreverent comedy that tells untouchable themes and is capable of bringing to light the various problems of the United States formed by a society divided between fear and patriotism. A film created from iconic jokes and quotes that show another face of the country. The cynicism with which the director and screenwriter Grant Heslov tackles the various themes make this comedy bordering on insane an important brick in the world of cinema, capable, perhaps, of opening the gaze of many.