The man who stares at the goats, so the soldier wanted to win the war with the powers of the mind

The man who stares at goats is the film directed by Grant Heslov with George Clooney which will be broadcast tonight at 21.04 on the new digital terrestrial channel 27. The film is taken from the book War goats (The men who stare at goats in the original language), written by the English reporter Jon Ronson, who told an amazing true story.

The man who stares at the goats, the plot

Bob Wilton (Ewan McGregor) is a man who is seeing his whole life fall apart. His marriage is now a closed chapter and his career as a journalist is also starting to make water on all sides. This is why he decides to change his working life, deciding to leave for the Middle East, playing the role of the reporter to tell the Gulf War in his presence. Arriving in Kuwait Bob meets Lyn Cassidy (George Clooney) who confesses to him that he is part of a secret department of the United States army that aims to change the way of conceiving war by exploiting alleged psychic powers that would allow them to read the mind of the enemy, cross walls and even kill a single goat looking at her.

The real undisputed head of this department is Bill Django (Jeff Bridges), a kind of hippie guru with his following of warrior monks. Suddenly, however, Bill disappears without a trace and Lyn decides that the war can wait and that her priority is to find her mentor. Bob, at this point, is so intrigued by the story and the characters he has met that he can’t help but follow Lyn, starting an even more incredible adventure on the road.

The real story behind the film: a shaman commander

Presented as a world premiere in the Out of Competition section of the 66th Venice International Film Festival, The man who stares at goats is a film that tells an incredible true story. As the website of theInternet Movie Data Base Bill Django’s character – the one played by Jeff Bridges – is based on the US Army Lieutenant Colonel James “Jim” Channon who wrote the first manual for the battlefield following some of his insights into the new way of conceiving the war conflict.

In the mid-1970s Channon applied for – and obtained – a license from the Army to tour the United States and invent himself a fact-checker for everything related to the newly born movement. New Age, before returning to the ranks of the army and writing his First Earth Battalion Field Manual. His idea was precisely to create gods “warrior monks” who had to develop paranormal skills and use countercultural principles to better prevail in conflicts with the nation’s opponents called upon to defend. In an editorial published by The Guardian it was Channon himself who described his mission, writing: “The goal is to evolve beyond conflict to a new level of making peace, where we can look at the social and environmental challenges that have created conflicts as a collective.”

George Clooney’s character is also born from the mixture of two real people. Second IMDB Lyn Cassady’s character is inspired so much by Joe McMoneagl army lookout, eea Lyn Buchanan, who was responsible for the Project database. In the movie The man who stares at goats Lyn Cassady becomes the protagonists of some war maneuvers that coincide with events carried out by the two soldiers.