The man who was successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig heart for the first time in January has died

David Bennett, the man who had been successfully transplanted a genetically engineered pig heart for the first time in early January, died at the age of 57 on Tuesday. Bennett had been operated on last January 7 in a hospital in Baltimore, in the United States, and was initially assisted by some machinery: after the operation, specialists from the University of Maryland Medical Center had made it known that the new heart was working and “everything seemed normal”. The Medical Center did not specify the cause of Bennett’s death, but in reporting it said that his health had deteriorated in recent days.

The xenotransplantation technique, ie the transplantation of organs from other species to be grafted into humans, is considered promising because it gives the possibility of not depending exclusively on human donors. However, all attempts before the January surgery had failed mainly due to rejection, the process in which the body does not recognize the new organ as its own and attacks it as a threat.

In a statement shared by the University Medical Center, Bennett’s son, David Bennett Jr., said he was “grateful for every moment of innovation, every crazy dream, every sleepless night that led to this historic milestone,” and to hope that the story of the father “may be the beginning of hope” for the tens of thousands of patients who need a heart transplant every year, “and not the end”.

– Read also: The first heart transplant from a genetically modified pig