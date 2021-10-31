Sports

the management of Spalletti and the reasons for the exclusion

Lorenzo Insigne remained out of the eleven starters in the match between Salernitana and Napoli. The last ones on the outside of the blue attack

All the hypotheses of the case are immediately denied Insigne‘. The statements of Luciano Spalletti before the game released in Dazn were only and exclusively related to energy management. Hence the reference to ‘internal situations’.

Already in the match against Bologna bench was provided for the captain of the Naples who then went regularly on the pitch, heavily affecting the match with a brace from the spot.

READ ALSO >>> LIVE Serie A, Salernitana-Napoli 0-0 | Spalletti’s men in LIVE attack

Salernitana-Napoli and the management of Insigne: no case

Spalletti and the management of Insigne
Next Thursday’s Cup match and the one with Verona on Sunday they suggested Spalletti to exploit the other arrows in his quiver and then, possibly, to bother the captain during the match in progress in the match with the Salerno. Also according to what has been learned from Calciomercato.it, Insigne’s conditions are absolutely good and the choice of the blue coach is purely technical. It is right to remember that Spalletti was one of the architects of the rapprochement between Insigne and De Laurentiis on the issue of contract renewal: the coach was one of the Sherpas of the last meetings between the entourage of the blue captain and the Neapolitan patron.

