The management organization chart has been renewed, at Ferrari it’s up to the new managers

As announced in recent months with the arrival of the new CEO, it presents a new organizational structure, which for the Maranello-based company will serve to “further stimulate innovation, optimize processes and increase collaboration, internally and with partners, by expanding the leadership team through the promotion of internal talents and the strategic inclusion of certain skills “.

“We want to push the boundaries further in all areas, using technology in a unique and Ferrari way” – declared Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari – “The new organization will improve our agility, essential to seize the opportunities ahead. to us in this rapidly changing scenario “. In particular, various functions have been identified that will now report directly to the CEO.

Product Development and Research & Development, key functions for the creation of Ferrari cars and for the unique and exclusive experience associated with them, whose decision-making process is optimized. Gianmaria Fulgenzi is appointed Chief Product Development Officer, following a career in Ferrari that began in 2002 and in which he held various roles in product development, production and most recently in Sports Management, of which he was Head of Supply Chain. Ernesto Lasalandra, appointed Chief Research & Development Officer, joins Ferrari from STMicroelectronics, of which he was Group VP R&D General Manager and where he gained over 20 years of experience in the innovative hi-tech sector. Philippe Krief, who already works at Ferrari, will be his Deputy and will capitalize on over 35 years of experience in the automotive sector.

Digital & Data, with the task of accelerating the digital transformation of the Company, ensuring that processes are increasingly data driven and digitally focused. Silvia Gabrielli, who has worked for Ferrari since 2019 and previously worked for Microsoft and other global digital players, is named Chief Digital & Data Officer.

Technologies & Infrastructures, with the aim of strengthening collaboration and alignment between the development and production of our cars, ensuring maximum collaboration throughout the entire process. Davide Abate, formerly Head of Technologies and at Ferrari since 2012, he is appointed Chief Technologies & Infrastructures Officer.

Purchasing & Quality, charged with further strengthening strategic partnerships to continue raising the bar for excellence. Pisces Angel is appointed Chief Purchasing & Quality Officer, after more than 20 years of experience in Financial Planning, Supply Chain and Product Planning, Services and Operations of STMicroelectronics.

Manufacturing, which continues to report to the CEO. Andrea Antichi is appointed Chief Manufacturing Officer, after having held the position of Head of Vehicle and having worked at Ferrari since 2006.

Internal Audit and Compliance, which will further strengthen the transversality of these two areas. Marco Lovati continues his role as Chief Internal Audit Officer and reports again to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Ferrari NV Sabina Fasciolo continues to fulfill his role as Chief Compliance Officer.

The following functions will also continue to report to the CEO: Content & Communication (Charlie Turner), Design (Flavio Manzoni), Finance & Financial Services (Antonio Picca Piccon), Sports Management (Mattia Binotto) Human Resources (Michele Antoniazzi), Legal (Carlo Daneo), Marketing & Commercial (Enrico Galliera).