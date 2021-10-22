The manager from Assisi Debora Cattoni meets Johnny Depp, who came to Rome to present “Puffins”

The manager from Assisi Debora Cattoni meets Johnny Depp, came to Rome to present “Puffins”. This is a series that tells the adventures of a group of cute little birds, including the character of Johnny Puff. Johnny Depp was reproduced in it. In short, a transposition of the real character, translated into an animated version. In the meeting in Rome, the American star got involved and managed to express the best of herself. Even with a series of jokes, marked by modesty, about what could have been in humble jobs, far from that of the actor.

Our Debora Cattoni attended the event representing some artistic newspapers. He therefore collected the statements of the American star, so admired and literally besieged by fans, so much so that he arrived very late on the Red Carpet. Debora also participated in the interesting Master Class that followed.

As you will remember, Depp established himself, very young (1990), in the role of Edward “Scissorhands”, directed by Tim Burton, an experience which led to a brilliant film career. Although with ups and downs, linked to some extravagance on an emotional and relational level. Naturally, Debora – who speaks Anglo-American correctly – took the floor and let herself be photographed by the talented Gianluigi Barbieri next to the idol of many admirers around the world.