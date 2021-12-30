The Manchurian Candidate, with Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep

The Manchurian Candidate, a 2004 film directed by Jonathan Demme, remake of the 1962 film Go and kill (The Manchurian Candidate) from John Frankenheimer. It was presented out of competition at the 61st Venice International Film Festival. The film grossed $ 65,955,630 in North America and $ 30,150,334 worldwide, totaling $ 96,105,964 worldwide. The soundtrack was made by Rachel Portman And David Amram. With Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, Liev Schreiber, Jeffrey Wright, Jon Voight. Jonathan Demme: “The iconoclastic and incisive novel by Richard Condon, released in ’59, inspired the 1962 film directed by John Frankenheimer who, with Frank Sinatra, he painted a portrait of America like never before on the big screen. Today, with the screenplay by Daniel Pyne which gives a contemporary edge to Condon’s novel, with Denzel Washington in the role of Ben Marco and with many American soldiers far from home, I could only be thrilled by the opportunity to make this film.“

Synopsis

Surprised by an ambush during the first Gulf War, Major Ben Marco passes out, but he and his team are saved by Sergeant Raymond Shaw. At the end of the conflict, the wave of popularity raised by his heroic gesture brings Shaw – entered into politics and “assisted” by his influential mother – on the doorstep of the vice presidency. But in Marco’s mind something is not right: obsessed with nightmares, he begins to suspect that the episode in which he was involved and its subsequent developments hide a diabolical plot.

A very current and shocking metaphor about America and beyond. The updated reinterpretation of the now legendary Go and kill from John Frankenheimer (1962), who individually anticipated – and with exceptional foresight – the origins and methods of the murder Kennedy, adapts perfectly to the times and conditions of contemporary politics, shifting the main axis of attention to the relationships and connections between this power and the more subtle and underground, but priority, of the economy, and thus becoming, with its “Subversion of competences” which assigns the role of the puppeteer to the multinationals and relegates instead that of the president of the nation (whatever flag or color it represents) to a simple “enslaved” and obsequious lobotomized puppet, a mirror only slightly deformed of reality. Almost a reality with slightly futuristic implications, but also the paraphrase of a terrible truth, already operational in practice. Taking into account this new interpretative criterion of the facts, the reworking of the screenplay that was the basis of Frankenheimer’s work (di George Axelroad based on the novel by Richard Condom), made by Daniel Pyne And Dean Georgaris, perhaps slightly weakens the disturbing ambiguity of the original (which subsequent events would have greatly amplified), but makes the worried denunciation of the unacceptable compromises that pollute the system more explicit and accentuated, making it dangerously treacherous, and radicalizes the vision with a pessimism without hope, that the final shift towards an epilogue that derails a little too much in the science fiction side, fails to water down. The message remains clear and eloquent in highlighting the evils and threats. As always excellent the direction of Jonathan Demme, measured and enthralling at the same time, which has the not indifferent merit of being able to ennoble and make a film of genre like this, after all, become militant. If anything, the regret remains that this prestigious author, after the failure of Beloved, making a virtue of necessity, is in fact forced to realize only what “the market passes” (or that the studios allow to realize), renouncing his more marked and profound creativity, even if formally he gets along very well and still finds the way to scratch with sufficiently sharp nails. Liev Schreiber it’s a welcome surprise, almost an unexpected revelation. Here it is completely adequate to the role, confirming itself as a name that certainly deserves more attention, given its remarkable interpretative and mimetic skills. Meryl Sreep she is extraordinary and amazing for her ductility as an interpreter and the gigantic professionalism with which she faces and solves every character entrusted to her, capable as it is of making everything seem simple and normal: a monster of skill that alone would be worth watching the film, and once again absolutely Oscar-worthy. Denzel Washington he is good, accomplished and zealous (perhaps a little less incisive than his usual standard), astonished and bewildered as required by the character, but subdued. In short, he fails to completely convince. Then there remains the problem already highlighted of the final that we would like to consider the production compromise imposed – and accepted – in order to arrive at the practical realization of the project.