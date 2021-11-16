the Mancini miracle is over- Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

Not only are the strikers missing, but also those who build and invent, there is a strong underlying character. After the European Championship we returned to easy football without a previous game, with balls always backwards. We have to start talking again in terms of the crisis

Everything we have done, the European title, the record of games without defeat, was not enough to change this sad second half of the year. We disappeared, suddenly normalized.

Mancini four years ago changed the mentality of the game, made it simple and of quality, a small miracle that seemed to take us years ahead of the others. It wasn’t true. That game is gone, as if eaten by history. We are back boring and helpless. Not only are the strikers missing, but also those who build and invent, there is a strong underlying character.

We are back to the long ball, to crosses, to the old ball possession that favors slowness. It is not clear why everything changed so quickly. After the European Championship we returned to easy football and without a game as before, with balls always backwards. There was no anger, that not in Mancini’s colors.

it has become an isolated Italy, which no longer shoots on goal, without rights. Switzerland deserves its primacy, and we deserve the playoffs that will now be between normal teams like us, games only to be won, which we have not been able to do for months. The virus has forced us to exceptional seasons that have always postponed an overall reflection. But we no longer have players, we are inundated with foreigners who have the advantage of costing less. We have to start talking again in terms of the crisis. We had a good time, but the school continues and we are no longer prepared.

I don’t think Mancini is at fault, he made the wrong choices in recent months, he was no longer able to give diversity to the team, but he had already taken the best from everyone. That’s not the problem. Now it’s time to understand what we can do to change ourselves. And it won’t be easy because everyone’s football and we won’t be able to change the rules alone. But the new generation has suddenly become old. And beyond there is nothing more.