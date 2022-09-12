The Mandalorian 3, Indiana Jones 5, Percy Jackson and more: everything that Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm have presented is the D23 Expo | Entertainment

On September 9, 10 and 11, the Disney fan convention, the D23 Expo 2022, is being held in Anaheim, California, where the mouse company has presented an immense number of series and movies.

Some of these releases, such as Indiana Jones 5 or The Searchwill be released in theaters, but most are intended for Disney +.

Out of sheer nostalgia, my favorite ads come from Lucasfilm. The production company founded by George Lucas returns to some of his most beloved classics of the 80s, and has a new Star Wars premiere series ready, in addition to season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Returns on November 30 Willow, the endearing fantasy film starring Warwick Davis, who reprises his role as a magician 35 years later, but this time in series form. Here you can see the trailer dubbed into Spanish:

Lucasfilm has also introduced indiana jones 5, although it has only shown the logo. At 80 years old, an emotional Harrison Ford has confessed that this will be his last film as Indiana Jones.

The next September 21 opens Andor, the prequel to the entire Star Wars universe, which will show how the Rebellion was formed.

A surprisingly long first season, with 12 episodes, which will be followed by a second season with another 12 episodes that will lead directly to the events of the movie Rogue One. Here is the new trailer in Spanish:

tales of a jedi will be a collection of six original animated shorts, which will premiere on October 26.

Season 2 of La Remesa Mala, the currently active Star Wars animated series, is slightly delayed. It will arrive on January 4, 2023.

The most anticipated announcement was the third season of The Mandalorian, where the Mandalorian and his adopted son continue to survive as best they can, now that they are no longer… better without spoilers. The trailer for season 3 in Spanish:

Of Ahsokathe series based on the famous Jedi, the only thing that was said is that it will arrive in 2023.

Disney has gotten the point of the Star Wars series, something that has not yet been achieved with the movies.

Marvel

Marvel also updated information on some of its already announced series and movies.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere on November 11. 3 minutes of footage was shown, which has not been released to the public.

iron hearta superhero with armor reminiscent of Iron Man, is coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Secret Invasion is the new series starring Nick Fury, which will link directly to Armor Wars. You can watch the trailer here:

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Kang captures Cassie Lang and forces Ant-Man to steal an artifact. It opens on February 17, 2023.

Werewolf by Night It will be a horror special that Marvel will premiere on Disney + on October 7 and that will be seen in black and white, like the classic Universal horror films. It stars Gael García Bernal.

loki season 2 It will arrive in the summer of 2023. There is still…

The return of The Fantastic Four for November 8, 2024, but the only information is that it will be directed by Matt Shakman.

And we already have distribution for The Thunderbolt, courtesy of Buzzfeed: Florence Pugh (Black Widow), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (US Agent), Hannah John Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), and Julia Louis Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). It will premiere on July 26, 2024.

Finally, the marvels will bring together all the Marvel superheroes in a movie that will be released on July 28, 2023.

Disney and 20th Century Fox

For this D23ExpoDisney has focused on its sseries and live action movies with flesh and blood characters.

Peter Jackson & the Olympians is the long-awaited series based on the popular collection of books, which has competed head-to-head with Harry Potter. This is the trailer:

The little Mermaid will star Halle Bailey, and will arrive on May 26, 2023.

The Return of the Witches 2 brings us back to a fun movie from 30 years ago, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. September 30th.

disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, James Marsden, and Patrick Dempsey. For November 30.

The Fabelmans is the new film by Steven Spielberg, almost an autobiography of his adolescence. You can watch the trailer here:

The search is the revision of the classic Nicolas Cage film, but this time starring teenagers.

Peter Pan & Wendywith Jude Law, is an original movie for next year.

Other announced titles that have only shown the logo, or private trailer: Haunted Mansion (2023), Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) and Snow White with Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegle (2023).

A large collection of movies and series to keep Disney+ at the top for the next two years.