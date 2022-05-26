The Mandalorian Showrunner Jon Favreau Is Helping Dave Filoni With Ahsoka

Just as there are artists who rely on the interpretation of some character, and much more if they are within the same universe, it also happens with producers and writers. So it was with the showrunner of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian father and creator of this story who introduced us Disney+ and Star Wars, Jon Favreau he is helping his colleague Dave Philoni with the next production of the same house and the same universe, Ahsoka which will be starring Rosario Dawson and its premiere is expected for next year.

The writer and producer of Ahsoka, Dave Filoniprovided details of how the writer and The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreauhas also influenced and is committed to the next Disney + series, including advice, suggestions and even new approaches or modifications, it has come to participate in this creation.

It has been an experience for Filoni to write each episode of Ahsoka and he commented in a recent interview what it has meant to work with Favreau. “I have various charts and schematics and graphs and so many things that I work on and connect, as I always have, (Favreau) is great because it really improved the way I write. He’s able to point things out to me from a different perspective since he’s not so into the weeds of Ahsoka’s story and every little detail. A lot of times I need that point of view.”

Filoni also expressed that he had his concerns early on in bringing the now-iconic Jedi to life and whether or not it would be “believable.” He said: “You have these weird heads and tails and horns. It looks great in animation, but all of a sudden you’re making this a main character and it’s a great question.”. However, he added that His worries melted away when he saw Dawson for the first time on set in her Ahsoka outfit..

“As soon as she showed up on set in the costume, she was the character,” he said. “I had a tremendous sense of relief, which was, ‘Okay, so I don’t need to worry about that. Ahsoka is going to be Ahsoka, I’m going to focus on everything else and advise her when she needs it. But she really gets it.’ “.

Ahsoka Tano, first appeared in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars from 2008 before starring in the animated series of the same name and was co-created by Filoni with franchise creator George Lucas. Presented as the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker himself, Ahsoka quickly became a fan favorite among the cast.

Rosario Dawson, 43, is committed to this project and very excited about what it means. It is known that she will also join the cast of Ahsoka, the actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who has signed on a role that has not yet been revealed. Previously, Winstead played Huntress in Birds of Prey 2020 and her role was announced by her partner and the star of Obi-Wan KenobiEwan McGregor.