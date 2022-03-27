The mandatory 7 or 10 day quarantine will remain in effect even after 1 April





There mandatory quarantine of 7 or 10 days for who tests positive for the virus will remain confirmed even after April 1st, the date on which other provisions concerning the green pass in particular will change. This was stated by the Ministry of Health explaining that such disposition it is not contained in the latest covid decree but rather in a ministerial circular already in force and that for the moment this circular will remain valid even after the date of 1 April.

Seven or ten days – that’s how long the quarantine must last

According to the ministry’s circular, these are the criteria for defining the minimum duration of the mandatory quarantine, which must in any case be followed by a negative swab.

“For the unvaccinated or vaccinated who have completed the vaccination cycle for more than 120 days and for those recovered for more than 120 days, isolation lasts 10 days with a negative antigen or molecular test at the end of the period “.

“For those vaccinated with the 3rd booster dose or who have completed the vaccination course for less than 120 days and for those recovered for less than 120 days, isolation lasts 7 days with a negative antigen or molecular test at the end of the period “.

If you are symptomatic, «the final test should be performed three days after the symptoms have disappeared. In case of positive outcome of the first healing tampon, an additional tampon can be booked after 7 days “. Isolation can be released after 21 days without a tampon if there have been no symptoms in the last week.



