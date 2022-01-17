The Maneskin guests at Sanremo 2022: the details

The Maneskin will be guests at the Sanremo 2022 Festival, for the third time conducted by Amadeus. The same artistic director of the kermesse declared: “They are really strong and they have shown it, they are making a perfect path. I am waiting for them with open arms and the whole Italian public awaits them with open arms. They are the super protagonists of the prime time and it could not be otherwise. Because many of the important things started from the Ariston. I thank them for accepting the invitation to return ”. According to reports Amica.com the news was also confirmed by Victoria De Angelis, bassist and founder of the band who is with the group in the United States. “It will be a great emotion. That’s where it all started, and we want to thank Amadeus so much for believing in our piece. It was the turning point because that’s where we had these great opportunities, coming back will be really nice “Victoria said.

The Maneskins: Damiano’s outburst

In the last hours the Maneskin have been indirectly overwhelmed by a controversy that has invested Giorgia Soleri, Damiano David’s girlfriend. The girl was overwhelmed by a storm for some old posts with racist content and she herself apologized via social. Following Damiano David wrote an outburst post via social to deny the hypotheses concerning an alleged crisis with his partner.