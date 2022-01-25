The Måneskin have received compliments from Mark Ronson and is the artist with whom Ethan Torchio dreams of collaborating

THE Måneskin they also split on the stage of the Saturday Night Liveearning the compliments of a distinguished professional in the music industry: Mark Ronson!

The DJ, author and producer made it known that he had followed the double live performance on “Beggin“” And “I Wanna be Your Slave“to the famous American comedy show and to have been so pleasantly impressed that he even defined himself”shocked“.

“I am shocked at how much it was wildly refreshing to hear big, full sound come from three musicians, a singer and zero backing tracks at SNL. Well done @maneskin“he tweeted.

shocked by how wildly refreshing it was to hear a big full sound coming from three musicians, one singer and zero backing track on @nbcsnl last night. Nice one @thisismaneskin – Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) January 24, 2022

Mark Ronson is an expert, suffice it to say that he won seven Grammy Awards, an MTV Video Music Award and even an Oscar in 2019 alongside Lady Gaga, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, with “Shallow“for Best Original Song.

Mark Ronson to win the Oscar – getty images

Prior to the “Shallow” track, Mark Ronson had already worked with Gaga on the “Joanne” record. He featured with Miley Cyrusnamely “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” and one with Camila Cabello“Find U Again”.

There is his hand behind big hits like “Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars and “IDGAF” of Dua Lipa.







The compliments made to the Måneskin are even more beautiful and meaningful if you go back to an old interview by Ethan Torchio.

Last December, the drummer had indeed revealed that the artist with whom he dreams of collaborating it’s Mark Ronson! See for yourself in the video:

Who knows, maybe this dream is now one step closer to becoming a reality!

Meanwhile Ethan Torchio did not miss the opportunity to thank his “dream collaborator”: “Thanks @MarkRonson !! I appreciate it ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🥺🤟 “replied to the tweet.

ph: getty images





















