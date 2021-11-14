The Måneskin won the MTV EMA, in the Best Rock category- Corriere.it

from Andrea Laffranchi

New triumph for the Mneskin, who beat Foo Fighters and Coldplay: it had never happened before that Italian artists or bands won one of the absolute awards assigned by the music network. Damiano: To those who said we couldn’t do it with music … you were wrong

BUDAPEST – The first time they missed the target. In 2017 i Mneskin were defeated in the final of X Factor. They haven’t got one wrong since then: Sanremo Festival

, Eurovision Song Contest

and last night the best rock to Mtv Ema

. It had never happened before that a Italian artist win one of the prizes of the music network. And with this result – they played it with Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon And Killers – the Roman band is confirmed as one of the world musical phenomena of this 2021.

We are very happy that our message is came out of the niche and has reached many people. The beauty of music and our work to manage to involve the audience and create a correspondence

to with him, commented the four, who at the evening at the Papp Lszl Sportarna di Budapest yes they are too exhibited, in gold and black, with an enthralling version of Oh mama.

Their 2021 was one continuous growth, which started in May with the victory atEurovision

, continued when in the summer Beggin ‘reached the top of Spotify’s Top200 Global, the ranking of most listened to songs streaming on the platform, and therefore with thewarm welcome in the United States in recent days, the hosted tv by Jimmy Fallon

and Ellen DeGeneres

, the concerts in New York and Los Angeles and the invitation to open it Rolling Stones show

in Las Vegas. America has always been “the goal” to reach for those who do our job. We are happy with how that country is paying off our work. These months have been one crazy ride that went further any dream. The American debut, the television shows where we once saw the our heroes. And open the Stones? Come on, one crazy stuff. We always have believed in ourselves, but this something of surreal.

He won at the Ema the collective. Another group, i Korean BTS. To them the categories pop, K-pop, group (and here among the nominees there were also the Mneskin) and fans. Ed Sheeran in the list as best artist and song (Bad Habits), Montero (Call Me by Your Name) by Lil Nas X the best video. Category statuettes go to rapper Saweetie (emerging), Nicki Minaj (hip-hop), Maluma (latin), Yungblud (alternative), Olivia Rodrigo (push, the artists pushed by the channel), Kiss Me More by Doja Cat feat. SZA (collaboration), David Guetta (electronics), Billie Eilish (Videos for Good, i.e. those with a positive message).

The scenography is a tribute to Danube that crosses Budapest: water and islands that seem to float. The evening, broadcast by the MTV-Viacom channels in 180 countries, been open since Ed Sheeran with a neon light setting for Overpass Graffiti. Maluma has tamarreitato as usual presenting his new single Mama Tetema. Lasers were the theme of therock performance of the Imagine Dragons and the monumental Heroes’ square (show recorded on Saturday) here are the One Republic. Space for emerging artists with the performances of Kim Petras, first trans artist of the Ema, Griff and the Norwegian girl in red. Apart from the management entrusted to Saweetie, the rap ended up in a corner. And to say that in the past MTV had pushed him with colonial spirit even when it wasn’t in Europe mainstream.

Drew Barrymore handed over to 5 activists for the LGBTQ + rights the Change Awards, the social award of the Ema. A slap to the Hungarian government by Orbn and on the topic under observation of the international community

. We’re always lined up on that side is on stage than in the private life, the Mneskins comment. It’s theirs international look makes him say that even theItaly does not have the right pace: This year, in particular, we must be proud of our country for the accomplished results not only by us but by many sportsmen and personality of the culture. Too bad for civil rights, where we continue to lag behind and instead it would have been there for us most important victory.