the Maneskins arrive at Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

If a year ago they told us not only that Maneskin would conquer the world with their songs, but also that they would be guests al Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon we wouldn’t have believed him. In 365 days, however, things can change radically and the band made up of Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio knows this well since its success is there for all to see: with the new single Oh mama at the top of the streaming charts all over the world, while the video clip accompanying him on Youtube is about to exceed 4 million views in less than three days. Staggering numbers are those who continue to grind the Maneskin who at the end of October will take them to perform for the first time in their life in America, with a concert in New York and one in Los Angeles, where they will bring their fiery, hypnotic and overwhelming rhythms .

The big news today, however, are not so much the two live shows that will see the band as protagonist X-Factor how much its appearance within the Tonight Show, that October 26, 2021 will see her take part in her first made in USA television program. A guest that for the Maneskin has the scent of victory since the show hosted by Jimmy Fallon is famous for hosting the greatest celebrities on planet earth. Suffice it to say that in the same studio where Damiano and his companions will appear in a few days, characters such as Madonna, Lady GaGa, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Bradely Cooper, Harry Styles and Andrea Bocelli, the only Italian (at least until today ) to have had the privilege of taking part in one of the most famous and followed television programs in America.

As if this milestone wasn’t enough in the past few hours Nominations have been announced for the 2021 MTV EMAs which will take place in Hungary on November 14th, with the Maneskin winning 3 nominations: the one as Best Italian Act, Best Group and Best Rock. Regardless of the final outcome that the votes will have, just the fact that in Europe the band of Baggin ‘ is considered on a par with Coldplay, Foo Fighters, The Killers and BTS (with whom it is competing) says a lot about the real success achieved by Damiano David and his companions, on which even the New York Times has spent enthusiastic words. At this point it seems that Maneskin-mania has infected everyone (including Jimmy Fallon of course).

