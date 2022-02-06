The Måneskins at the Coachella Festival, with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles

(Photo Ilaria Ieie)

Now the only question is this: but where will the Måneskin? Not a week goes by without a bombshell. We were thrilled with the Eurovision win, we rejoiced at the American triumphs, shouted wow when they were chosen by the Rolling Stones to open the concert in Las Vegas. Today comes the announcement of a new (definitive?) Consecration: the invitation to the most iconic art festival in the world: Coachella, in Indio, California. On her stage, a huge desert plain, they took turns Lady GagaMadonna, Amy Winehousethe Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Coldplaythere was the reunion of Guns N ‘Roses and many other bands, and this year, for the first time, there will also be an Italian band ready to perform with I Wanna Be Your Slave, Shut Up and Good, Mammamia and enter the history of this new one Woodstock hybridized from kinetic installations, which alternates leather fringes with multicolor vinyl, flower crowns to smartphone sequences. Perfect Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan with their folk-chic looks for this stage which is an open-air red carpet, punctuated by palm trees and cascades of fiery sunsets, and which saw the coolest looks of our time parading. a kind of techno-hippie fusion which, after all, reflects us.

The Maneskins at ‘E Poi C’e Cattelan’, 2018 (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro / Getty Images) Stefania D’Alessandro

The next 17 and 24 AprilatEmpire Polo Grounds by Indioin California, Måneskin will take turns on stage with Kanye West, Jamie XX, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Finneas and many more. The Coachella 2022 will be held from 15 to 17 April and from 22 to 24 April, there will be, among others, Harry Styles And Billie EilishDaniel Caeser, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Grupo FirmeLouis the Child, Baby Keem, Flume, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Giveon, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion, Joji, Karol G, Maggie Rogers, Ari Lennox, Banda MS.

Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, 2021. (Photo by John Lamparski / Getty Images) John Lamparski

“We can’t wait to rock that stage,” the band wrote on their Twitter account. The four Roman boys will bring live on stage the sounds of the album “Teatro d’Ira – Vol. I” certified platinum and with over a billion plays on Spotify. During the summer of 2022 the world tour will see them as protagonists of the most important festivals. In addition to Coachella, Rock in Rio, Rock Am Ring, Reading & Leeds Festival and Lollapalooza.

With 6 diamond discs, 133 platinum and 34 gold globally and nearly 4 billion streams across all digital platforms, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, Thomas Raggio and Ethan Torchio are the most listened to Italian band in the world on Spotify in 2021.