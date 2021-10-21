The Maneskins conquer the 2021 MTV EMAs by receiving three nominations

The MTV EMAs will return live from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary Sunday 14 November, with the global celebration of music for audiences around the world and an unforgettable night that will host the performances of the biggest stars in the world. In Italy, the event will be broadcast live starting from 8.00 pm with the Pre Show and from 9.00 pm with the Live Show and will be broadcast on MTV (Sky 131 channel and streaming on NOW) and MTV Music (Sky 132 channel and 704).

READ ALSO> Billy Porter vs Harry Styles: “Easy for you, you’re white and straight”

“The MTV EMAs are our biggest night of global music, uniting fans from all corners of the world,” he said. Bruce Gillmer, President of ViacomCBS Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events. “The 2021 EMAs will be an epic event that marks the return live, to Hungary, and whose stage will be lit with incredible performances to celebrate all music fans and beloved artists.”

READ ALSO> Party, blood and crimes: the Måneskin kill Damiano in the new Mammamia video clip!

Nominations have just been announced and online voting for the 2021 MTV EMAs and Maneskin are, surprisingly, candidates in the categories “Best Group” And “Best Rock“. This is the first time that an Italian artist is nominated in three categories (including the “Best Italian Act”) and the first ever nomination for an Italian band as “Best Group” and “Best Rock”. 2021 continues to be a great year for Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas, who never stop collecting satisfaction and recognition.

READ ALSO> Lady Gaga tries to speak in Italian, but she gets a bad word

MTV EMA Maneskin: Who will the artists be performing on stage?

MTV has not yet announced the presenters and artists who will perform on the stage of the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna on the night of November 14, but some information has leaked on the web, and among the names of the possible artists who will animate the evening of the MTV EMA there are also our Maneskins, together with international stars of the caliber of Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Little Mix and Anne-Marie. We just have to wait for confirmation from MTV, which should arrive in days.