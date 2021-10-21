News

The Maneskins conquer the 2021 MTV EMAs by receiving three nominations

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The MTV EMAs will return live from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary Sunday 14 November, with the global celebration of music for audiences around the world and an unforgettable night that will host the performances of the biggest stars in the world. In Italy, the event will be broadcast live starting from 8.00 pm with the Pre Show and from 9.00 pm with the Live Show and will be broadcast on MTV (Sky 131 channel and streaming on NOW) and MTV Music (Sky 132 channel and 704).

READ ALSO> Billy Porter vs Harry Styles: “Easy for you, you’re white and straight”

“The MTV EMAs are our biggest night of global music, uniting fans from all corners of the world,” he said. Bruce Gillmer, President of ViacomCBS Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events. “The 2021 EMAs will be an epic event that marks the return live, to Hungary, and whose stage will be lit with incredible performances to celebrate all music fans and beloved artists.”

Photo: Francis Delacroix

READ ALSO> Party, blood and crimes: the Måneskin kill Damiano in the new Mammamia video clip!

Nominations have just been announced and online voting for the 2021 MTV EMAs and Maneskin are, surprisingly, candidates in the categories “Best Group” And “Best Rock“. This is the first time that an Italian artist is nominated in three categories (including the “Best Italian Act”) and the first ever nomination for an Italian band as “Best Group” and “Best Rock”. 2021 continues to be a great year for Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas, who never stop collecting satisfaction and recognition.

READ ALSO> Lady Gaga tries to speak in Italian, but she gets a bad word

MTV EMA Maneskin: Who will the artists be performing on stage?

MTV has not yet announced the presenters and artists who will perform on the stage of the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna on the night of November 14, but some information has leaked on the web, and among the names of the possible artists who will animate the evening of the MTV EMA there are also our Maneskins, together with international stars of the caliber of Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Little Mix and Anne-Marie. We just have to wait for confirmation from MTV, which should arrive in days.

mtv ema maneskin
Photo: Press Office


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

863
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
692
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
633
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
517
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
475
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
438
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
368
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
328
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
280
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
279
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top