The Maneskins conquer the Circus Maximus and Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh are among the crowd

The concert that the Maneskin have held in the past few hours at Circus Maximus from Rome was expected by 70,000 people (who remained up to the last minute with bated breath given the requests of the doctors to postpone the live due to the surge in infections from Covid), among which the names of some VIP fans such as Gabriele Muccino, Anna FogliettaRiccardo Scamarcio, Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (had by her ex-husband Brad Pitt).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In recent weeks the actress of Maleficent is located in the capital for the shooting of the film Without Blood (based on the book Without blood by Alessandro Baricco), who sees her in the role of director for the fifth time after the films A place in time, In the land of blood and honey, Unbroken, By the sea And First they killed my father.

During this long period away from home Angelina he wanted his family (or at least part of it) next to him, starting with his daughters Vivienne, Zahara and Shilohwith whom she spends her free time between takes shopping in the streets of the center or eating an ice cream while taking a walk among the monuments of the city like normal tourists.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Despite its incredible popularity Jolie is spending this period in Italy in the most normal way possible, away from the sparkle and flash lights, from which the 47-year-old had tried to escape even on the occasion of her appearance at the Maneskin concert together with his daughter Shilohproved to be a huge fan of Damiano DavidEthan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi. In fact, during the concert the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt she danced and sang all the time to the notes of “I wanna be your slave”, “Coraline” and “Zitti e buona”, up to the new single “Supermodel“.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io