The Maneskins drive John Legend and Ariana Grande crazy

Maneskin, another success

In recent months we have seen them more on American shows than on European ones. More and more international – their comfort zone has now extended to the most prestigious stages in the world – the latest intriguing performance by Maneskin it came from The Voice Usa, special guests of the last episode. Damiano, perfectly at ease, in Rome they would say “very shawl”, in retro-inspired one-piece swimsuit with a rower cut, e Victoria, Thomas and Ethan to guide him, in ivory, silk and Belle Epoque transparencies outfits. Gucci style all-over.

Maneskin special guests at The Voice Usa

The American dream of the Roman boys can now be said to be realized, with I Wanna Be Your Slave gold record in the USA, Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show performance (before them only Andrea Bocelli was invited), the opening of the Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas, the shows in New York and Los Angeles, the ‘Gucci Love Parade‘with Miley Cyrus on Hollywood Boulevard and an appearance in a tuxedo and bow tie at the latest edition of the American Music Awards. At The Voice Usa, one of the most followed programs in the States, the Maneskin performed a medley of their cover of Beggin ‘and the new single Mammamia, in front of the show’s jury, composed of John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, standing to applaud them, e Ariana Grande who gave the rock band a bow. As can also be seen from the video.

