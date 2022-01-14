News

The Måneskins got Lapo Elkann and Cardi B to fight

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

A few days ago Måneskin performed on the stage of the American Music Awards, where they were nominated in the “Favorite Trending Song” category thanks to their cover of Beggin ‘. This time they didn’t win anything (the award went to Megan Thee Stallion and hers Body), but the performance nevertheless went viral: first for the outfit – a response to criticism from Senator Pillon -, then for the presentation of Cardi B, criticized on Twitter by Lapo Elkann.

“Wake up, Cardi B,” wrote Lapo. «Italy is not just spaghetti and wine, it is much much more. Italy is beauty, culture, Leonardo, Ferrari, opera. For this, before introducing Italian artists, please study and prepare. It is sad to use stereotypes to talk about the Måneskin ».

The singer responded by saying that she has no intention of being taught and that she did not want to offend anyone, then she deleted the tweet. “Did you want me to do a whole history lesson during the ceremony?” Maybe I should have brought a Ferrari to the stage? I also joked about my hometown, ”he wrote. “People want to be indignant for no reason, I had no intention of offending.”

Cardi B’s answer, later deleted

Lapo’s reply: «You fight against racism and stereotypes about minorities, it’s a great thing and you have my respect. But feeding stereotypes about others goes against the values ​​you try to share with your fans. That’s all. You and your family are welcome in Italy, I would be happy to host you in the Bel Paese “.


Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Fashion Haircuts Summer 2021: The ‘One Length Cut’ by Angelina Jolie

May 31, 2021

Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks Offer Cashback On Purchases In Dogecoin From CoinTelegraph

September 7, 2021

Ethereum launches Kintsugi | Testnet in preparation for the move to PoS

3 weeks ago

Emily Blunt: her style slips commented by Giusi Ferré

December 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button