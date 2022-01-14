The Måneskins got Lapo Elkann and Cardi B to fight

A few days ago Måneskin performed on the stage of the American Music Awards, where they were nominated in the “Favorite Trending Song” category thanks to their cover of Beggin ‘. This time they didn’t win anything (the award went to Megan Thee Stallion and hers Body), but the performance nevertheless went viral: first for the outfit – a response to criticism from Senator Pillon -, then for the presentation of Cardi B, criticized on Twitter by Lapo Elkann.

“Wake up, Cardi B,” wrote Lapo. «Italy is not just spaghetti and wine, it is much much more. Italy is beauty, culture, Leonardo, Ferrari, opera. For this, before introducing Italian artists, please study and prepare. It is sad to use stereotypes to talk about the Måneskin ».

Wake up and smell the coffee @iamcardib . 🇮🇹 is not spaghetti and wine, it’s much much more. Italy is beauty, culture, Leonardo, Ferrari, opera. So before you introduce italian artists please learn and be prepared. It’s so sad to use 🇮🇹-🇺🇸 stereotypes to welcome @thisismaneskin https://t.co/mU4zSz0o17 – Lapo Elkann (@lapoelkann_) November 23, 2021

The singer responded by saying that she has no intention of being taught and that she did not want to offend anyone, then she deleted the tweet. “Did you want me to do a whole history lesson during the ceremony?” Maybe I should have brought a Ferrari to the stage? I also joked about my hometown, ”he wrote. “People want to be indignant for no reason, I had no intention of offending.”

Lapo’s reply: «You fight against racism and stereotypes about minorities, it’s a great thing and you have my respect. But feeding stereotypes about others goes against the values ​​you try to share with your fans. That’s all. You and your family are welcome in Italy, I would be happy to host you in the Bel Paese “.