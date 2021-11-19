The Maneskins in Gucci, Lady Gaga and the best dressed stars of the week

After a period of absence, the column dedicated to the most beautiful looks of the stars of the week returns to these screens by popular demand: ready to (re) discover them with us?

Over the past year and a half, the health emergency has minimized the social occasions, glittering events and parties we were used to in the “pre-Covid era”. For this reason, some time ago we decided to suspend the Best Dressed of the week, our weekly column dedicated to the most beautiful outfits of the star. Now that our beloved celebs have finally started populating the red carpet more exclusive, here we are again very ready to talk about it!

An honorable mention this week undoubtedly deserves it Lady Gaga (have you already taken a look at the roundup of outfits she showed off in Milan in recent days?): currently engaged in a very tight promotion of the awaited film “House of Gucci”, the singer showed off a more beautiful look than the other. Our favorites? The red dress custom made by Atelier Versace worn on the occasion of the Italian premiere and the strapless dress of crystals by Valentino Haute Couture chosen for the first time at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Among the outfits that we have appreciated the most over the last 7 days we cannot fail to mention those of the splendid one Kaia Gerger in Alexander McQueen and his mother Cindy Crawford (which for us, sorry, has nothing to envy to her twenty-year-old daughter!) with a Missoni lurex knit dress at the Instyle Awards.

And again, the outfit of Adele who, on the occasion of her concert “Adele One Night Only”, chose a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture creation designed by Daniel Roseberry: her draped dress in faille in black silk with a bustier embroidered with moon rock ton sur ton is a dream!

Then we fell madly in love with the look of Jada Pinkett Smith who wore a silk crepe corset dress and chiffon cape from the Vivienne Westwood Couture collection at the premiere of the “King Richard” movie. And we also loved the Etro purple velvet suit sported by Taylor Swift at the premiere of “All Too Well”.

Last but not least, we want to talk about the glamor of Maneskin? The Roman band that is conquering everything and everyone performed on the stage of the MTV Europe Awards (and they also won the prize for the “Best Rock” category), with garments and accessories created exclusively for them by Gucci. And yes, Damiano with a chiffon shirt, leather garter and black patent leather over-the-knee boots was FA-VO-LO-SO for us.

Enjoy below all the best dressed of the week!

Lady Gaga in custom Atelier Versace and Tiffany & Co jewels.

Courtesy of Press Office

Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen and Manolo Blahnik sandals

Courtesy of Press Office

Cindy Crawford at the InStyle Awards in Missoni spring 2022

Credits: Getty Images

Jurnee Smollett in Valentino spring 2022 at the InStyle Awards

Credits: Getty Images

Adele in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Courtesy of Press Office

Elle Fanning in custom Atelier Versace at the premiere of “The Great”

Courtesy of Press Office

Jada Pinkett Smith at the premiere of “King Richard” in Vivienne Westwood Couture

Courtesy Of Press Office

Maya Hawke at the Guggenheim Gala in Dior Haute Couture spring-summer 2017

Courtesy of Press Office

Lupita Nyong’o at the world launch of the Miu Miu Nuit collection with a total look from the maison

Courtesy of Press Office

Alexandra Daddario in Christian Dior fall 2021

Courtesy of Press Office

Taylor Swift in a purple Etro velvet suit at the premiere of “All Too Well”

Courtesy of Press Office

Scarlett Johansson in Atelier Versace at the Annual American Cinematheque Awards

Courtesy of Press Office

Lady Gaga with a dress from the exclusive “Code Temporal” collection by Valentino Haute Couture

Courtesy of Press Office

The Maneskins in a total Gucci look at the 2021 MTV EMAs

Courtesy of Press Office

Emanuela Rei at the premiere of the film “A monstrous family” with a Think Be dress and Damiano Marini pumps

Courtesy of Press Office