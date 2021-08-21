The Maneskins sing a song by Billie Eilish

MUSIC





Here is the video of the cover performed during a concert in the Czech Republic

After collaborating with rock legend Iggy Pop, on the notes of I wanna be your slave, i Maneskin they continue to export their music beyond national borders and to win fans around the world. During their concert on the stage of the Rock for People Hope Festival in Hradec Králové, Czech Republic, the Roman band performed a surprise cover of Bury a Friend from Billie Eilish .

Here’s how it went.

Maneskin’s live performance was shared on Instagram by several fans and picked up by the rock band’s official fan club profile. But that’s not all: Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio also offered their very own version of I wanna be your dog, piece by the Stooges dated 1969.

Here are the videos that appeared on social networks: