The maneuvers to stop Biden: Trump risks indictment – Corriere.it

from Massimo Gaggi

The Congressional Assault Commission could recommend criminal prosecution to the Justice Department. Messages and meetings

NEW YORK – LA House Commission investigating the assault on Congress a year ago could ask the Ministry of Justice to accuse former President Donald Trump of a range of criminal offenses ranging from conspiracy to subvert the election result to less serious charges such as direct obstruction of Congress activity. This is if the evidence collected is not judged enough to support the heaviest accusation. To write the newspaper

The Guardian



based on information received from two anonymous Commission sources.

The circle tightens Even in the absence of certainty about the origin of these indiscretions and although the Minister of Justice, the prudent Merrick Garland, would have no obligation to ask for an indictment of Trump if urged to do so by the Commission, the news has its own relevance: it indicates that the circle of the investigation is tightening around the former president on the basis of the many elements that emerged from the parliamentary investigation launched last July. The many messages delivered by the former Trump cabinet chief, Mark Meadows, are especially crucial, on the basis of which it was possible to reconstruct the role played by the White House not only in sparking the revolt of January 6, but also in pressing the Ministry of Justice, the electoral authorities of the states crucial for Biden’s victory and the vice president himself, Mike Pence, for prevent ratification of the results of the vote with the proclamation of the new democratic president.

The pressures on Pence As early as December the

Washington Post

had written that the Commission was preparing to solicit a criminal investigation into Trump’s actions. More detailed elements are now provided on possible criminally relevant behaviors of the former president: the pressures that his lawyers, his collaborators and the conservative leader himself have exerted on all the authorities that have managed the steps of the process of ratification of the vote, including thethe attempt to persuade Pence to transform his ceremonial role as president of the Senate in a substantial political role of blocking procedures.

The Memoirs of Meadows Almost a coup d’état, at least in the opinion of the Democratic majority of the House, while in his recent memoir, The Chief’s Chief, Meadows defends those initiatives as merely trying to buy time to allow for more thorough investigations into the conduct of the elections. His thesis, although it is now supported by a large part of the US right, does not stand up: two and a half months have passed from the vote to Biden’s inauguration and all investigations carried out by the authorities of the Republican-led states and from largely republican magistrates they did not reveal any irregularities of any significance.

The meetings called by Rudy Giuliani Then there are the elements that directly link Trump to the meetings held on the eve of January 6 at the Willard hotel by Rudy Giuliani with lawyers and collaborators of the White House to try to prevent the proclamation of the new president. Finally it emerges the role of six Republican deputies of the radical right wing of the Freedom Caucus, from Jim Jordan to Mo Brooks, who have operated behind the scenes – with brutal pressure on justice officials – and on the stage of the rallies, to block the process of ratifying the vote by claiming to speak on behalf of Trump.

The Donald’s phone call The knot, however, political as well as judicial: to demonstrate a conspiratorial or obstructive behavior by Trump the famous phone call of January 2, 2021 recorded by the state secretary of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, in which the then president asked him to find 11,780 votes: those necessary to take away from Biden the victory in the Southern state. The point that if two impeachment trials were not enough to push Trump off the political stage, it is unlikely that a Biden minister or a commission composed almost exclusively of Democrats will be able to do so for the boycott of the Republicans, who treat Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger as traitors: the only two Conservative MPs who have agreed to participate in the investigation.