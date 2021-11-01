the manga is coming, more than a million copies sold – Nerd4.life

The Japanese action RPG with a strong harvest of Harvest Moon, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, is about to become a manga. The series will launch on November 26, 2021 on the Komipre website, operated by Heroes. The manga was made under the supervision of the developer and publisher Marvelous, who evidently care a lot about the game, as it sold very well. In fact, the announcement speaks of more than one million copies sold, a huge amount for such a niche title, centered on rice cultivation in medieval Japan.

Hard to say if Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin manga will ever receive awestern edition. However, the fact that it is only released in Japan is a good sign for the talented development team that made it, moreover made up of only two people.

For others information about the game, read our review of Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, where we wrote:

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is a surprise only for those unfamiliar with Edelweiss’ previous works. It makes us smile that a two-person development team has succeeded in proposing a courageous, exciting and conceptually original game, where teams of hundreds of people often fail to go beyond the fence of the obvious. Of course, there is no shortage of flaws and some radical choices, especially in the combat system, can annoy you. After some small rocks, the adventures of Sakuna and her human friends become a memorable experience, which with the passing of hours of play becomes much more complex than it initially suggests, despite some inevitable redundancy.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is available for PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4.