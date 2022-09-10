The mango and blackberry smoothie to reduce the risk of cancer

The mango and blackberry smoothie It is an essential food to refresh the body during the hottest days, but also to reduce the risk of serious diseases such as cancer. The antioxidants of the blackberry and phenols of the mango are useful to prevent the appearance of cancer cells that could dent your physical and emotional health. Although the components of both fruits are useful for such effects, in case of being diagnosed, the most sensible thing is to put yourself in the hands of a specialist.

Undoubtedly it is a nutritional smoothie which also provides the body vitamin C for strengthening the immune system, and Vitamin E, whose antioxidant effect is useful to prevent damage from free radicals. The best thing about this smoothie is that it is also delicious, so you will want to integrate it into your diet as a complement to your breakfast or as an afternoon snack.

How to make a rich and delicious mango and blackberry smoothie?

If you have come this far, it is because you are surely interested in learning how to make a nutritious and delicious mango and blackberry smoothie, with which you will significantly improve your digestion thanks to the digestive enzymes that contribute to the breakdown of proteins. You only have to buy the ingredients you are going to use at an affordable price and follow the procedure below:

Ingredients

1 handle

270 grams of blackberries.

4 tablespoons of honey from bees.

500 grams of natural yogurt.

ice to taste

preparation mode

The first thing you should do is separate the skin of the mango flea. He then cuts the fruit into cubes or very small pieces, with the intention of facilitating the crushing process. You may wash the blackberries with plenty of water. The intention is to remove the remains of earth or any other impurity to improve its flavor and avoid contaminating agents. Add all the ingredients in the blender glass: mangoes, blackberries, natural yogurt, and honey from bees. If you want your smoothie to be frappe-like, add a lot of ice to the blender. But you can also add the cubes at the time of serving. Process the ingredients two minutes or until the mango-berry smoothie is smooth. Serve in glasses, preferably glass, and consume immediately to make the most of its flavor and properties.

Benefits of drinking a mango and blackberry smoothie

If you are wondering why you should include mango and blackberry smoothies in your regular diet, here you will find the answer:

Protect vision: The amount of zeaxanthin of the blackberries, you will reduce the diseases that damage the sight. Therefore, the consumption of this fruit, preferably in smoothies, could improve your visual condition.

The amount of of the blackberries, you will reduce the diseases that damage the sight. Therefore, the consumption of this fruit, preferably in smoothies, could improve your visual condition. Benefits the skin: The Vitamin A from the mango is essential to keep the skin hydrated. This component is also quite useful for people suffering from acne. Their beta carotene take care of the mucosa of the skin.

The from the mango is essential to keep the skin hydrated. This component is also quite useful for people suffering from acne. Their take care of the mucosa of the skin. It is antimicrobial: One of the best benefits of consuming this type of shake is its ability to fight bacteria, since blackberries are known for their effects microbial.

One of the best benefits of consuming this type of shake is its ability to fight bacteria, since blackberries are known for their effects Fight anemia: The vitamin C derived from both fruits is essentially useful for your body to absorb as much of it as possible. iron possible. In this way, you can successfully combat anemia, being useful especially for children and pregnant women.

The truth is that the consumption of the mango smoothie with blackberries is essential for health. It is that in addition to obtaining a delicious and refreshing food, you will improve the functions of your body. For this reason, its consumption is more than recommended by experts.