The Mango bag that Lily Collins is already walking around New York

Lily Collins He has completely conquered us with his latest style. The actress has become a style icon and we are not surprised. Her choices always in trend and the most flattering of her make her source of inspiration in each of his appearances.

Collins agrees with her fictional character in always wearing eye-catching outfits as well as impeccable. Among its impossible combinations, vibrant colors and all kinds of prints, trends can be seen in all of its choices.

He knows for sure what he favors and what he does not and is reflected in all his absolutely refined outfits. The actress does not hesitate to include garments and accessories low cost among its must-haves. On this last occasion, the protagonist has been her bag.

Lily Collins inspires us with her bag.Press Room Handle

Although her bag has captured all our attention, her styling itself leaves no one indifferent. He has combined his gingham print bag With a total look beige midi key skirt and a long-sleeved top type trench coat very wearable.

The accessories are once again among our favorite outfits to combine with our outfits and Collins have it clear. We have selected some bags of this style of Mango so you can include them in your outfits.

gingham print tote bag

This model is the same one that Lily Collins has combined. You can wear it like her in a total look raw single color or if you prefer with your clothes denim favourites. Mango (19.99 euros).

White and blue printed bag.Mango

pastel pink raffia bag

A bag like this would be ideal with a white shirt and jeans, although you will surely also combine it in summer. Mango (29.99 euros).

Bag with openwork design and double handle.Mango

denim tote bag

If you don’t dare with a printed bag or a bright color, this could be yours. You will combine it daily for your outfits more casual. Mango (9.99 euros).

Large bag with patch pocket.Mango

black tote bag

A black bag is a basic accessory that cannot be missing from your dressing room. You will wear it all year round and it can be a perfect timeless accessory. Mango (19.99 euros).

Classic nylon shopper bag.Mango

