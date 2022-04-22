The Manifesto of Italian Doctors: here are all 20 requests to change healthcare and the profession

“The medical and dental profession – reads the introduction of the document – must be present in a project for the renewal of the national health policy which is to be implemented with the resources that the PNRR is making available”. For this reason, “a new health care must be built, a new SSN also to overcome inequalities and inhomogeneities in the various areas of the country”.

Same contractual treatment between public and private doctors, eliminate the ceiling on the expenditure of NHS personnel and double the grants in general medicine. And then, putting on paper the resources for the renewal of contracts, less bureaucracy and more clinical governance … and much more.

In fact, there are 20 requests made today in the context of the Fnomceo conference on the Medical Question, signed by a wide spectrum (even if not exhaustive) of medical unions of addiction and conventions (Anaao Assomed; Fimmg; Sbv; Andi; Fimp; Smi; Cimo Fesmed; Fismu; Snr; Cimop; Fvm; Sumai Assoprof; Cisl Medici; New Ascoti; Uil Fpl Medici).

For this reason, “a new health care must be built, a new SSN also to overcome inequalities and inhomogeneities in the various areas of the country”, conclude the doctors in their introduction to the twenty objectives that we report in full below:

1. Shortage of doctors: eliminate the ceiling on the 2004 fund and double and increase the attractiveness for grants for Specific Training in General Medicine in order to set up a correct planning of staff, both for employees and contracted personnel, for the next 10 years

2. In order to allow the implementation of the new organizational and structural models of health envisaged by the PNRR and to provide that extraordinary response requested, it appears essential to define the economic resources for the renewals of the National Collective Labor Agreements and ACNs as well as the Fund for accredited specialists.

3. Provide for private medical employees, homogeneous contractual agreements within the NHS, public and private, guaranteeing an adequate qualitative and quantitative endowment of the workforce, a salary equivalent to the public sector, the equalization of public career titles private

4. To ensure the psychophysical well-being of all doctors by guaranteeing an adequate number of health and administrative personnel, for example for general medicine, by providing for an increase in the company fund of production factors referred to in Article 47 letter d) ACN

5. Safeguard the specific model of Pediatrics of free choice, a unique and indispensable tool for guaranteeing the growth of a healthy child who becomes a healthy adult through prevention activities

6. Recognition of the strenuous working conditions and increase of the specific Fund to enhance the skills of the doctors of the 118 Service and the Emergency Department. Valuing night work

7. Regulatory recognition of the professionalization and assistance activities of doctors in training

8. Timetable completion for the full use of all the conventional professional resources of the NHS in the territory, for example increase in the number of hours of outpatient specialization

9. Permanent discussion table between the Ministry of Health and FNOMCeO to enhance the medical role:

– deburocratize the medical act (Therapeutic Plans) and simplify the authorization procedures for the exercise of the profession

– enhance the social role of the doctor also through regulatory measures

– ensure greater incisiveness to the medical profession in the governance of the NHS

– safeguard professional autonomy

– protect the medical act in Telemedicine processes

10. Establishment of a National Observatory on the protection of the rights and working conditions of doctors, with consultative value, with the OOs. SS. at the Ministry of Health

11. Recognition of the peculiarity of the female condition in the CCNL, in the ACN and in the medical profession

12. Ensure the best safety conditions in the workplace and support all risk management processes

13. Recognition of Burnout as an occupational disease

14. Review of training courses (including continuous training) to be oriented in taking charge and care of the Person understood in its specificity rather than only in the impersonal / generalized approach to the disease, supporting the culture of respect for the environment as a fundamental determinant of the health of all

15. Enhancement of appropriateness in the NHS to combat consumer and commercial use of healthcare

16. Identify the Stp (society of professionals) as the only way of exercising medical and dental activities in a corporate form

17. To guarantee Italian professionals the same opportunities and resources provided for small and medium-sized enterprises as well as fair compensation for professionals

18. Effective integration between all health care resources and actors (family doctors, hospitals and community homes, the district, external accredited structures and the freelance profession) in order to enhance them and exploit all their strengths.

19. Expand the LEA in Dentistry

20. Encourage the free choice of the care provider also in the treatment pathways provided by insurance and supplementary healthcare

April 21, 2022

