The Manor: the review of the horror film by Axelle Carolyn (Welcome to the Blumhouse 2021)

The golden age of horror movies for television (aka the 70s) is long gone by now, but many – probably – will have managed to recover enough of these little gems to get a good idea of ​​what they were and how delicious they were, often even beyond the lawful. They tended to be low-budget productions that shot quickly, but many of them were made by serious technicians who knew how to get around these kinds of restrictions.

There is a real gold vein that is buried and forgotten. I don’t just mean the big headlines we’ve all heard of: sure, Steven Spielberg made it Duel, and ok, a guy like Guillermo del Toro was so scared of Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark to get to produce a remake. But how many have you seen Shelley Winters and Morgan Fairchild in The Initiation of Sarah of 1978?

If you are among those with this kind of titles in their hearts, in which underutilized actresses were having fun like crazy in unlikely roles, let them completely free to unleash their dark side, and hope to see today something that keeps the spirit of them, then The Manor from Axelle Carolyn (The terrifying adventures of Sabrina) is what you are looking for.

Played by the always welcome Barbara Hershey (one of the most unpredictable ‘Scream Queen’ in history, from Entity in 1982 until the films of Insidious), in the role of a woman who survived a stroke who is unceremoniously dropped by family members in a nursing home for the elderly, the film – which is paired with Bingo Hell by Guigi Saul Guerrero (the review) in terms of putting the third age in a new light – is part of the 2021 edition of the anthology Welcome to the Blumhouse on Prime Video e exudes that kind of naive old school vibes.

Sure, The Manor can’t bother the likes of classics The Exorcistbut there are old people who smoke weed and dance wildly in the woods, monsters, witchcraft and runes, so why say no to some good fun for a weekend of home streaming?

Judith (Hershey), whose recent little ‘illness’ forces her to question her mental faculties on the verge of her 70th birthday, even though outwardly she seems energized and in control of her faculties. To the point of trying to see clearly on her own and she registers in a facility where they can take care of her when her eventual decline takes over her body.

His grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks he’s overly provident, but the woman doesn’t want to hear reasons – she doesn’t want to be a burden to anyone, especially not hers, after the boy has already lost his father at a young age. Then, head to Golden Sun Manor, a well-rated and respected top-notch property housed in a beautiful old mansion with lots of nature all around to enjoy. Judith she is determined to be in control of her own destiny.

Loading... Advertisements

Now – stop by if you’ve heard this twist before – it turns out that everything at Golden Sun Manor is not as sweet as it seems! As soon as Judith’s relatives leave, things start to get a little weird. They confiscate her phone, they don’t let guests wander around the property without a nurse to accompany them, there are weird little burn spots on the lawn, and Judith’s semi-comatose roommate keeps bursting into screams every time a black kitten gets on her. it approaches . However, Judith manages to quickly make friends with the popular fun-loving trio that is all over the place (led by Bruce Davidson, in what looks like a hilarious Kenny Rogers imitation)

But then the nightmare hallucinations come into play. Judith continues to see some sort of monstrous figure in her room at night, looming next to her screaming companion. And the more paranoid Judith becomes, the less lovable the staff seem. Trapped in a feedback loop where her sanity continues to make her seem less healthy than the day before, Judith’s arc in The Manor isn’t exactly groundbreaking.

Every film shot in a nursing home or similar has followed this same path. But the context of The Manor, with this crowd of almost boomer who are slowly aging and that they insist that they are all fine, very well, indeed great, while leaving behind a trail of devastation, well, it’s curious to say the least. And not in a terrible way. The presence of Judith’s impeccably serious grandson, who does everything in her power to believe her grandmother for as long as possible, further cements the idea that Axelle Carolyn – also a screenwriter – eagerly wants to use genre cinema to talk about the generational relations of our times, highlighting how too often those who are considered ‘at the end of the cycle’ actually still have a lot to say (and do) and going against the ‘conventions’ commonly accepted by those who prefer not to have to think about them, opting to hide the potential ‘problems’.

Countless are the conversations during Bridge or the weed smokes that bitterly comment on it zombification of retirement homes, their sad stereotypes and not having to fear the arrival of the grim reaper. And commendable is Axelle Carolyn’s underlying message, as Judith learns that fighting what’s ahead only makes acceptance more difficult and leaves less time to appreciate the many grains of sand that remain in life’s hourglass.

That said, if nostalgia for a certain type of film can make the cutest subscribers a little more generous in the final judgment, The Manor after all, it remains a modest product, more clumsy and sketchy than it ever manages to be scary or profound, which comes close to a geriatric version of Little shivers more than the pregnant social horror it would like to be. If it suits you, you will not have much trouble enjoying it.

Find below the international trailer by The Manor, in the Amazon Prime catalog from 8 October:

© All rights reserved