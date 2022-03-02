The mansion of Isabel Preysler ex Julio Iglesias is one of the most modern in Puerta de Hierro, Spain

James 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 62 Views

ex-wife’s mansion Julio Iglesias, has two swimming pools, one indoor and one outdoor, the latter was arranged by Isabel Preysler since it is one of her favorite places in the house. The surrounding lawn makes this sector an idyllic place.

Image: Architecture and Design

For Ana Boyer, daughter of Isabel Preysler instead, his favorite place in the mansion is the indoor pool. The room deserves it because it is made up of a large living room with colonial-style furniture and many windows from which to enjoy the views of the garden.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

What is the best Batman movie? -TOP 12

Don’t miss these specials: batman opens next March 4 in theaters, and on the occasion …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved