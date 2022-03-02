The mansion of Isabel Preysler ex Julio Iglesias is one of the most modern in Puerta de Hierro, Spain

ex-wife’s mansion Julio Iglesias, has two swimming pools, one indoor and one outdoor, the latter was arranged by Isabel Preysler since it is one of her favorite places in the house. The surrounding lawn makes this sector an idyllic place.

Image: Architecture and Design

For Ana Boyer, daughter of Isabel Preysler instead, his favorite place in the mansion is the indoor pool. The room deserves it because it is made up of a large living room with colonial-style furniture and many windows from which to enjoy the views of the garden.

Image: Architecture and Design

The Mansion from Isabel Preysler in Puerta del Hierro it reaches 5,000 square meters, of which two thousand are just for the house. The rest are garden areas and spaces dressed with furniture designed to enjoy the outdoors.

Image: Architecture and Design

There is no doubt that the summer salon of the Mansion of the ex-wife of Julio Iglesias It is one of the most beautiful areas of the house. Everything is perfectly coordinated and the cushions, with floral motifs, create a harmonious and stylish environment.

Image: Architecture and Design

The house has two floors. In the upper one are the 13 bedrooms to accommodate the entire clan Preysler. The rooms of the Mansion from Isabel Preysler They are comfortable and spacious with large windows that overlook the gardens.