The mansion that Cardi B received for her birthday

Happy birthday Cardi B. This year, while it was blowing out its twenty-ninth candle, the American rapper – young and proud author of pieces such as I like it or Be Careful – received a villa as a gift. The husband signed the cadeau Offset, as well as colleague, who bought for his life partner a large and majestic house (complete with an open swimming pool) in the Dominican Republic. According to what was written and published on Instagram, the rapper had the desire to buy a property in that area, perhaps to rent in the short term: “I once told Set that I really wanted to invest in the Dominican Republic or other Caribbean areas, buying properties for short-term rentals ( as people go on vacation all year round to those locations), but it seemed to me that he disagreed with me and preferred to put the money into other investments, “wrote Cardi B.” Well, I was wrong. .. First of all I am very happy that you were really listening to me, you were smiling and nodding your head so that I could stop talking about it. ”

In the same post, which shows the villa from above, from afar, up close and inside, the rapper added that her father-in-law, originally from the Dominican Republic, contributed to the choice of the property by giving valuable advice to Offset. With its six bedrooms, seven private bathrooms and an independent studio, the villa is already available on the Airbnb platform for $ 836 a night. Not bad price, which is already driving fans of the couple crazy. According to the New York Post, there is no record of how much Offset spent on this gift, but, to date, the mansion has been priced at $ 1.49 million. The multi-level architecture crashes into the coastal landscape, where different shades of blue caress the white Caribbean sand. Imposing, the structure boasts a statuesque form and an intertwining of natural materials in harmony with the picturesque vegetation of the place. With access to a private beach, tennis club and helipad, butlers and golf carts available, the villa gets a full review for services and luxury.

