The mansion where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived a violent episode is auctioned for 40 million dollars

The luxurious property in Australia, in which Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard they had one of the strongest fights while they were a couple, it is about to be auctioned in at least 40 million dollars. This is not just any mansion. In it, the actors starred in a discussion in which the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean lost part of a finger.

The luxurious house, known as Diamond Head, is located in Gold Coastand is property Mike Doohan, former Australian speed motorcycle racer. It was raised by Doohan’s brother, Scott, who left the bikes converted by Construction, which runs award-winning Doohans Developments, based in the same city.

Among its amenities, a tennis court, swimming pool and a marina stand out. realstate.com.au

The property, which Doohan bought for $1.7 million in 1996, has been in and out of the international spotlight over the years. Depp and Heard rented the mansion when they were in that country in 2015, while the actor was filming the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. According to some media, Brad Pitt would also have rented it on other occasions.

Mick Doohan’s Diamond Head estate cost $1.7 million in 1996 realstate.com.au

Among the highlights of the mansion, it has 18 hectares overlooking the Coomera and Pimpama rivers, in one of the largest private areas of that coastal town. In its structure, stand out eight bathrooms with heated marble floors, a cellar of 2000 bottlesmovie theater, gym, billiard rooms, trophy room, four offices, six-car garage, private jettylanding strip for a small plane and a space to land and house a helicopter.

Mick Doohan’s Diamond Head estate is 40 acres overlooking the Coomera and Pimpama Rivers realstate.com.au

Likewise, it also has a boathouse with air conditioning and a residence for the caregiver. Among the other amenities, a tennis court, swimming pool, a marina and a 400-square-meter parking lot used for cars, jet skis, boats, and other vehicles. Also, has a custom go kart track and another motorcycle.

The main residence has everything built in wood and marble realstate.com.au

As if that were not enough, the huge property has two houses, in addition to the main one: one of the fieldwith two bedrooms, and one of guests, With three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main residence has everything built in wood and marble.

“I can’t find the finger. I can’t find it”. That phrase, that anguished search, was one of those that were clearly heard in the audio of a fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard who spread the Daily Mail. In it, the consequences of a fight between the actors that ended between bottle blows and blood, and in which the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean he severely injured his finger.

In addition to the main one, it has one for the field and one for guests. realstate.com.au

The five-hour audio corresponded to March 8, 2015, when they had been married for just a month. In the altercation, doctors had to intervene, who were the ones who claimed not to find Depp’s limb. The actor finally lost a part of that fingerbut then he assured that he had suffered an accident with a door.

Finally, part of the finger appeared near a sink and they kept it in an ice pack to try to sew it up. Depp ended up in the hospital, where he was treated. As a memory of that day, he also suffered bruises and burns.