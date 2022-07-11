the mansions insured to drug lords in Mexico

In addition to their violent influence in the territories where they operate and being bloodthirsty, the Mexican leaders of the drug trafficking share your taste for luxurythe opulence and the extravagance that is reflected in their properties or “narco mansions”, which the government has managed to secure over the years from different capos of criminal groups.

Over the years, elements of the Armed Forces have seized large mansions through organized crime leaders like the late head of the Juarez Cartel, Amado Carrillo Fuentes “The lord of the heavens”; to Edgar Valdez Villarreal, alias “barbie”, member of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel; and to Jose Antonio Yepez Ortiz”the brown”, leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, just to mention a few.

THE UNIVERSAL recounts some of the most ostentatious properties of drug trafficking, some of which should be highlighted, have been raffled in draws of the National Lottery, through the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People (INDEP), a body created on the instructions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 2020.

It is worth mentioning that the opulence of drug traffickers is not limited to residences with gold-plated finishes and laminations, but that high-end vehicles and even exotic animals.

They secure four ranches and residences of the “Michoacana Family” in Tlatlaya and Amatepec

The most recent example was documented just last weekend, as elements of the Forces Armadas and the Mexico State Prosecutor’s Office searched and they secured two ranches and two mansions in Tlatlaya and Amatepec with artificial lakes, luxury cars and exotic animals, owned by the Familia Michoacana in Edomex.

EL UNIVERSAL reported yesterday that the properties allegedly used as a refuge and places for recreation by criminal leaders, allegedly from the “Michoacana Family.” One of the properties, located in the community Chicken Harbor Of the municipality of Amatepec, has two two artificial lakes; a house with 14 rooms and a collection of exotic animals.

In addition, another 3.5-hectare ranch located in the community of Palmar Chicoalso in Amatepec with facilities for raising cattle and a ring for jaripeos.

One of the two houses secured in the community of San Pedro Limón, in Tlatlaya, has an extension of two hectares, where there are swimming pools, palapas and gardens; the other insured residence is on a three-hectare site with sports fields, a swimming pool and a stable.

The insured animals are 70 heads of cattle, 30 heads of goats, 40 farm birds, three horses and two peacocks; as well as six vehicles, including two high-end vehicles, such as a Yukon-type pickup and a Dodge Ram Laramie pickup; two Polaris RZRs; four ATVs and a scooter, indicated authorities of the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office.

Read also: They ask AMLO to donate a ranch for the school and raffle it

The house of “El marro”, with tunnels and pools

In March 2019, the luxurious residence of huachicolero leader J.Osé Antonio Yepez Ortiz “El Marro” in Santa Rosa de Lima. The mansion has a pool, palapas, beach palm trees and two lion and tiger statues. In addition, security elements found two tigers in the building, one of them a cub, and evidence that “El Marro” used tunnels.

The luxurious house is located on a plot of 85 by 87 meters and perimeter fences three meters high, with barbed wire, protect it from onlookers. The property has three doors, the main entrance, the garage and an emergency access camouflaged as a brick fence, which overlooks crop fields.

In the central part there is a two-level house, with orange fences, a glassed-in terrace and an independent door that is accessed through the garden.

‘El Marro’ was captured in August 2020 by the Mexican authoritieswas accused of leading one of the main cartels dedicated to huachicol (an adulterated drink and also contraband fuel) and for the crimes of extortion and kidnapping.

Also read: Chronicle. The end of El Paraíso, the house of “La Barbie”

El Paraíso, ranch of “La Barbie”

More than a decade ago, the “El Paraíso” ranch served as the operations center of the cartel of the Beltran Leyva in Morelos and was one of the favorite places of Édgar Valdez Villarreal, alias “La Barbie”.

Its luxurious facilities served for parties of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel. With an artificial lake, a bar in a Greek Parthenon, a bullring and a zoo, stables and 2.5 hectares of privacy, the place was quite a feat in the eyes of those attending the ranch located in the town of Atlacholoayain Morelos.

Last year, the property was selected by INDEP to be raffled off by the National lottery, although prior to the decision to raffle the ranch, the residents of Atlacholoaya sought to convert it into a school but the federal government rejected it. It should be noted that “Paradise” can be traveled on foot in more than two hours.

After “La Barbie” was arrested, the ranch was looted in three stages: the first, by relatives of the Beltrán Leyva family, who, the neighbors say, took the most valuable objects; the second, by the same authorities, who are presumed to be the ones who took the animals out of the zoo, and the third by the residents, who even took the wiring to obtain copper.

The house of “the thousand and one nights” of Amado Carrillo, “The Lord of the Skies”

Located in Hermosillo, in the state of Sonora, the arab mansion It belonged to capo Amado Carrillo Fuentes. It was secured in 1993 by the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Mexico and demolished in 2020.

The palace of drug traffickers was an unfinished property of 2,500 meters of land with 1,700 of construction. It featured huge rooms with cedar-based walk-in closets, as well as Jacuzzis surrounded by mirrors with silver finishes. In addition, it had a basement where there were deposits and a underground passageway.

For many years, despite its enormous fences, it was a den of vicious people. The construction began to show deterioration and paint. And although in 2018 it had a for sale sign by a realtor, the property ended up being torn down. So far it is only known that the land has several owners.

“The Lord of the Skies”, was the leader of the Juarez Cartel. He died in 1997 during plastic surgery to modify his face. His nickname was due to the fact that he used his fleet of planes for cocaine trafficking.

Also read: Before narco-hell, love was made by the river…

The Parthenon of “El Negro” Durazo

Although the head of the police of the then Federal District during the six-year term of López Portillo (1976-1982), Arturo “The black“Durazo was not accused of drug trafficking, he was accused of smuggling, fraud, among other crimes.

He was arrested in Puerto Rico and extradited to Mexico to face charges of smuggling, fraud, tax evasion and weapons stockpile.

One of his most famous real estate seizures was ‘The Parthenon‘, which is located in Zihuatanejo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero. Consisting of some 20,000 square meters, “it had a long interior with mechanical waves and waterfalls, swimming pools, a disco for a thousand couples, twelve elevators to go up to the first floor, a collection car room, stables, Greek sculptures and a heliport,” he details. Joseph Augustine in his book ‘Mexican Tragicomedy 3’.

Since 1984, when “El Negro” was arrested, the residence has been under the protection of the Federal government and later began a legal dispute between ejidatarios, trusts and the state government for the property. In 1988 it was expropriated by the Guerrero government, for which the Durazo family began the legal battle to recover it.

Also read: Women in drug trafficking, queens or names?

The house of Chinese businessman Zhenli Ye Gon

The Chinese-Mexican Zhenli Ye Gon He spends his days incarcerated in the Altiplano maximum security prison, in the State of Mexico, where he was held in October 2016, after being extradited to Mexico by Mexican authorities. USA.

Four months after the historic seizure of $207 million at his Sierra Madre 5151 residence was auctioned off, Ye Gon was arrested in the city of Rockville, Maryland by Drug Enforcement Administration agents (DEAfor its acronym in English).

The house of Chinese businessman Zhenli Ye Gon, accused of money laundering and drug trafficking, has 10 rooms on three floors. It has 14 bathrooms, three rooms, a swimming pool, sauna, three Jacuzzis, an elevator and a cellar.

The property located in Las Lomas de Chapultepec consists of 1,566 square meters built and 1,218 square meters of land.

In August 2019, the Monterrey businessman Charles Bremerthrough the Butaca-Enlace Foundation, bought at the fourth auction held at the Los Pinos Cultural Complex for 102 million pesos, it was valued at 95 million pesos.

Read also: AMLO avoids operations against drug traffickers: US Congress

With information from El Tiempo / GDA

Subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, plans for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

ardm