The Mantua hospital on pre-alert: the hospitalized for Covid are 111

MANTUA. Hospitals are under increasing pressure due to the increase in hospitalizations. And an alarm signal also comes from the emergency rooms: in the last few days too many accesses by positive people accompanied by 118 (who in case of a call cannot refrain from leaving) who present very mild symptoms such as sore throat or simple cold that they can be managed safely at home through the advice of the general practitioner or pediatrician of free choice.

Yesterday, the Covid patients admitted to the Asst hospitals in Mantua reached 111, compared to 102 the previous day. However, the number of patients in intensive care is stable, accounting for 80% of unvaccinated cases.

But with respect to the first wave, what is the hospital situation? In mid-November 2020, there were about 300 Covid patients admitted to Mantua hospitals: 167 acute Covid, 50 sub acute in Asst hospitals and another 77 in affiliated private hospitals. The general manager Mara Azzi takes stock: «At the moment the admissions are a third of those of the first wave and this allows us to keep all the departments open. We must hold out and get through the month of January looking for the right balance between the beds for Covid and those for ordinary patients “. For a few days, Asst has already begun to convert other beds from ordinary to Covid, starting with those reserved for acute divers. A decision that is the result of the latest regional circulars which, in light of the level of occupancy of the beds in intensive care and in the medical area (16% and 25%), have decreed level four of alert, the maximum. From Friday, all hospitals in Lombardy have been instructed to bring Covid beds to their maximum, reconverting departments dedicated to other pathologies. The Welfare department has issued a circular inviting the directors of the Asst to equip themselves to welcome the increasing Covid patients. The circular also warns that in the event of a significant increase in hospitalizations, all non-urgent activities must be gradually suspended, in practice the programmable elective health care services, interventions and routine therapies.

In the meantime, the Cremona ASST has announced that as a precaution, visits to patients will be suspended in the hospitals of Cremona and Oglio Po. For all special situations (for example, the need for continuous assistance, minors, end of life), only one person will be allowed access with the authorization of the medical management.

In the last few hours in Italy the curve of seasonal influenza cases has also increased slightly. In the week between 27 December and 2 January, the InfluNet epidemiological surveillance network of the ISS recorded 335,900 new cases of flu-like syndromes, with an incidence of 5.7 cases per thousand inhabitants, a slight increase compared to the previous week. , when the rate was 4.88 cases per thousand inhabitants. The regions with a higher incidence of flu-like syndromes are Lombardy and Umbria (more than 10 casesi per thousand inhabitants).