The many absentees, the title… Pochettino’s conf before Angers – Foot11.com

This Tuesday afternoon, Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach, appeared at a press conference on the eve of the match against Angers (Wednesday, 9 p.m.).

Pochettino and the importance of this game

A few days after the victory against OM at the Parc des Princes (2-1), PSG will travel on Wednesday evening to the lawn of SCO Angers. A meeting which could prove to be very important for the club of the capital since in the event of victory, the Parisians could become champions of France, if at the same time OM does not manage to win. Mauricio Pochettino, present in front of the press on Tuesday, knows the importance of this kind of meeting. “This match will be important because it could allow us to win a 10th title in the French Championship if we win. The objective is to continue on the dynamic of our last matches. We have had a string of successes and we want to continue our momentum.” he said at a press conference.

🗣 Mauricio Pochettino spoke at a press conference on the eve of the trip to Angers in #League 1 ⤵️#SCOPSG — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 19, 2022

Many absent for the trip

And for this trip, PSG will not be able to count on several of its players, including Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti or even Neymar. “Some players like Leo Messi, Marco Verratti or even Presnel Kimpembe will be absent tomorrow because they remained in treatment. Neymar Jr will be suspended. This will be an opportunity for players who do not play a lot to have playing time and this will allow young people to gain experience. »

Kylian Mbappé in the colors of PSG (IconSport)

A tenth title for PSG?

As previously indicated, Paris could win their tenth title against Angers. A trophy awaited by all the supporters, but also by Mauricio Pochettino even if, for the moment, he prefers to remain focused on the meeting. “For the moment, obtaining the title is not yet assured, we are focused on the trip to Angers and on the victory. The earliest would be best. Personally, it would be an immense joy to win this 10th title of Champion of France for Paris Saint-Germain. Motivation is always present because it is necessary to win. We have to respect football and our opponents until the last day because it’s the best way to perform well. We hope to clinch the title as soon as possible! »

This match will therefore be played on Wednesday evening, at 9 p.m., during the large multiplex of 33and Ligue 1 day.