The many challenges raised by Putin to Europe- Corriere.it

from Franco Venturini

The absence of the EU in the security negotiations is disheartening. Putin wanted it, but Biden accepted it

Not even in the best of his dreams could Vladimir Putin have imagined a West as distracted and confused as it is today. America torn by its internal oppositions and has a President who has not managed to get back on top after the shame of Kabul. Germany has a new government which has yet to define its guidelines on the ground. France immersed in an electoral campaign for the Elysée that promises to be risky for Macron too. Italy, we know well, on the eve of difficult institutional choices. Britain pays dearly for Brexit. The Europe of Brussels divided more than ever. In short, the West is going through one of those phases of uncertainty and weakness that inevitably have repercussions on strategic choices, or on the responses to the strategic choices of others. It is not excluded, indeed probable, that Putin wanted to exploit this state of affairs when he sent more than one hundred thousand men to the border with Ukraine, demanding from Joe Biden, who for him the only West that matters, a virtual dismantling of NATO in all of Eastern Europe. Only in this way, warns the Kremlin, by calling into question for the first time after the collapse of the USSR the architecture of European security, and by actually signing a new version of the Yalta agreements of February ’45, the Russian divisions will return to the barracks and Ukraine will be spared. Putin has demonstrated at other times, in Georgia and then in Crimea, that he knows how to use the military tool to obtain territorial or political advantages.

AND if its relations with the West have worsened, the blame for its increasingly authoritarian choices against opponents and defenders of civil rights. Even at the cost of contradicting himself, outlawing Memorial’s historical evidence just as he tries to use the story in his favor. Or by bringing in the mutual alliance pact between six ex-Soviet republics to put an end to the violent uprising in Kazakhstan. Where the order to shoot has already caused many dozen deaths, and this while NATO is being accused.

At the US-Russia negotiation that opens tomorrow in Geneva, the American delegates will do well not to let their guard down. But it would be a mistake, theirs and ours, to believe that Putin only wants to exploit a favorable international situation. Putin, of course, a nationalist. The mission it set itself was to restore to Russia, defeated as heir of the USSR, at least a part of its past greatness. But the post-Cold War went in the opposite direction. One after another ten countries that were part of the Warsaw Pact or the USSR were admitted to NATO. An alliance which is defensive for us, but which for the Russians is an organism that deploys offensive weapons ever closer to the borders of the homeland.

Perhaps the most difficult obstacle to overcome in the Russian-American negotiation lies in the distance between these two concepts of NATO. Putin and Biden both have their own red lines. Kremlin chief says Ukraine (and Georgia) joining the Alliance would complete Russia’s encirclement and make its defense impossible in the event of a missile attack. In addition to this central need, there is the unacceptable will to recreate an area of ​​Russian influence in Eastern Europe, removing NATO from it. Biden replies that Ukrainians must be free to decide, and threatens Putin with unprecedented economic and financial sanctions. Could there be a compromise which saves Europe from a further war after the one that is already dragging on in the Donbass, and which avoids irreparable consequences between the two most armed nuclear powers in the world?

Maybe yes, but on one condition. That Putin’s too arrogant requests be returned to the sender. And at the same time that Russia’s right to defend its security be recognized and that Ukraine does not join NATO until further notice. Didn’t the same thing happen with reversed roles, despite the many differences between the two situations, when the USSR tried to place its missiles in Cuba in 1962? The compromise would not be a new Yalta. It would be a confirmation of the NATO document issued at the 2008 Bucharest summit, with some tacit guarantees.

Europeans must hope that Russian arms will be silent, while the US has already said it will not militarily defend Ukraine. The game that begins will be played on a tightrope. Meanwhile, Europe’s absence in a negotiation that discusses European security can only be disheartening. Putin wanted it, but Biden accepted it.