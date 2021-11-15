the map area by area

House prices in Milan are (still) rising. From January to June the price of a house in Milan increased on average by 2.7% compared to the second half of 2020. This is what emerges from the surveys of the agencies Gabetti, Professionecasa and Grimaldi.

Higher house prices but also more sales: in the first half of 2021, according to government agency data, 13,275 residential transactions were recorded, practically 31% more than in the same period of 2020. Currently, according to Gabetti, for selling a house takes about three months and, on average, the seller offers a 9% discount at the end of the deal, but this figure varies according to the quality-price ratio of the specific real estate solutions.

How much does it cost to buy a house in the center of Milan

As regards the prestigious areas, in the first half of 2021, Milan showed different trends depending on the reference areas. Brera, the historic center and the Magenta area are still among the most dynamic with growing demand, sales and prices. Demand was stable for the Palestro – Duse and Quadrilatero areas. The values ​​for prestigious properties in the historic center range from 6,500 – 7,550 euros per square meter for used vehicles, up to 7,960 – 9,050 euros per square meter for new / refurbished ones. In particular, in the Magenta – Pagano – Castello area, the new / renovated prestigious properties range from 8,050 to 9,600 euros per square meter, while we are from 9,400 to 11,500 euros per square meter in the Brera area. The Quadrilatero (10,800 – 13,700 euros per square meter for the new / refurbished), due to the high requested prices, continues to be marked by a greater distance between the expectations of the selling owners regarding the value of the properties and the sentiment of potential buyers. This element contributes in general, in this segment, to keeping the average sales times long, affecting overall the liveliness of the market. Palestro – Duse is also worth mentioning among the prestigious areas, characterized by an offer of prestigious properties with prices of around 7,300 – 8,250 euros per square meter for used vehicles and 8,800 -10,300 euros per square meter for new / refurbished ones.

The residential demand of the target with medium-high availability confirms its interest in central and semi-central areas, including Porta Romana, Navigli, Bocconi, Indipendenza, Sempione, Fiera and Pagano.

Going into the details of the prices of the various areas, that of Independence presents prices of around 5,300 euros per square meter for the average used vehicle in good condition, 6,000 euros per square meter for the elegant one in good condition and 6,500 euros per square meter for the excellent condition.

In the Lodi – Porta Romana area, prices were overall stable, recording values ​​for the average used vehicle in good condition around 4,100 euros per square meter, while in the case of elegant solutions 4,500 euros per square meter up to a maximum of 5,500 euro / square meter in case of stately properties in excellent condition. Even in the XXII Marzo – Cadore area, prices are stable, with values ​​around 4,000 euros per square meter for the average used vehicle in good condition and 5,000 euros per square meter for elegant solutions in good condition.

As commented by Adriano Cavallo from the Grimaldi agency in Milan Darsena:

“In the first half of 2021, in the Darsena area, there was a slight increase in terms of demand, prices, sales and supply. Compared to the previous semester, the demand for two-room apartments has dropped while that for three-room apartments has increased. Corso di Porta Ticinese, via Ferrari and the surroundings of piazza Cantore are increasingly in demand, from customers looking for outdoor spaces and balconies. The average sales times are around 45 days, with the discount applied to the asking price of 15% “.

The Ticinese area recorded increasing values ​​for the elegant in excellent condition, which amounted to an average of 6,200 euros per square meter, while for the elegant in good condition we are at 5,500 euros per square meter. In the same area, the average type used vehicle in good condition is around 4,800 euros per square meter. In the Bocconi area the prices are similar for the elegant in good condition, which are around 4,650 euros, while the average type is lower with 3,850 euros per square meter.

In the San Gottardo – Tabacchi and Navigli area, the average used car is at 3,800-4,200 euros per square meter, while the elegant one is at 4,500-5,500 euros per square meter if used in good condition and 5,500 euros per square meter if in excellent condition.

We move to the Solari – Tortona area, where the luxury used car in good condition is around 4,600 euros per square meter. In the same area, the medium and economic types always in good condition are at 4,000 – 4,300 euros per square meter.

The Pagano area confirms its appeal for the target with good availability. The prices rise to 6,500 euros per square meter for the stately home in good condition and to 7,500 euros per square meter for the excellent condition, with higher prices for particularly valuable solutions. In the same area, the average used vehicle in good condition is around 6,000 euros per square meter.

The elegant solutions used in good conditions in the Fiera – Amendola – De Angeli area amount to an average of 5,950 euros per square meter, while the average solutions have values ​​around 5,100 euros per square meter. For solutions in excellent condition, this rises to 6,450 euros per square meter and 5,600 euros per square meter respectively. The prices for the Fiera – Silva – Pagliano area are stable, where we are on an average of 4,700 – 5,650 euros per square meter for medium and elegant used solutions in good condition, which rise to 5,200 – 6,150 euros per square meter for the excellent condition. In the macro area, demand remains stable and values ​​higher than the averages shown are reached, especially in the City Life area, in the case of new buildings, equipped with excellent energy standards and, in general, for particularly important quality solutions. Lower prices, but still growing, in the Portello – Fiera area, where for used cars in good average condition we are at 3,900 euros per square meter, which rises to 4,600 euros per square meter if elegant.

In the Sempione – Arco della Pace area, where prices are slightly increasing, we are on average around 5,500 – 6,300 euros per square meter for the good condition in the case of medium and elegant properties, which rise to 6,200 – 7,350 euros per square meter if in excellent condition state. The economic solutions in good condition, due to intrinsic characteristics or context, are around 5,150 euros per square meter.

Values ​​are stable in the Lausanne – Cenisio – Procaccini area with more contained values ​​of around 4,000 – 4,500 euros per square meter in the case of medium and elegant solutions in good condition and 4,500 – 5,000 euros per square meter if in excellent condition.

In the Isola area we are around 4,800 – 5,500 euros per square meter for medium and elegant solutions used in good condition, while for the elegant one in excellent condition we find stable values ​​and around 6,300 euros per square meter. In the Garibaldi area we are at 6,000 – 7,000 euros per square meter, respectively for the medium and elegant second hand in good condition and around 7,500 euros per square meter for the elegant one in excellent condition. In both areas, the new solutions with high energy efficiency standards differ from the averages shown.

Values ​​are increasing in the Buenos Aires – Venice area where we are between 5,000 and 5,500 euros per square meter due to the good condition of medium and elegant typology, while the excellent condition has prices between 5,500 and 6,500 euros per square meter. Moving towards the Buenos Aires – Loreto area, for the same solutions, we are between 4,250 and 4,600 euros per square meter for used vehicles in good medium and elegant conditions and between 4,500 and 5,250 euros per square meter for excellent conditions. In this area there is a strong variability depending on the specific streets and real estate solutions, presenting alongside the medium and elegant typology also an economic offer with lower prices (3,750 euros per square meter for used vehicles in good condition if towards Loreto and 4,000 euros per square meter if towards Porta Venezia).

How much does a house on the outskirts of Milan cost?

In the peripheral areas there are rather different situations in terms of demand, market dynamism and prices.

As for the North-West Suburbs, in the Certosa – Villapizzone area, the values ​​are between 1,600 and 2,100 euros per square meter for used vehicles in good condition of economic and medium type, while the solutions to be restored vary from 1,400 to 1,750 euros per sqm.

Moving on to the Northern Suburbs, in the Dergano area we find prices around 2,500 euros per square meter for the average used vehicle in good condition, which drop to 1,700 euros per square meter for the economic type. Stable prices for the Zara – Istria area, where we are around 2,500 euros per square meter for civilians in good condition and 2,100 euros per square meter for cheaper solutions. Prices are also stable for the Farini area, which records values ​​of around 2,800 euros per square meter for medium-sized solutions in good condition, while they rise to 3,300 euros per square meter for elegant properties, up to 3,750 euros per square meter for excellent elegant buildings.

Values ​​around 1,800 – 2,000 euros per square meter for economic properties in good condition in the Niguarda and Affori area, which rise to 2,250 – 2,700 euros per square meter for the average type.

Moving towards the north-east area, in the Viale Monza – Precotto – Gorla area, the prices are between 1,900 and 2,450 euros per square meter for used vehicles in good condition depending on the type. The Turro area is growing where we are between 2,300 and 3,000 euros per square meter for the average used vehicle in good condition. Prices in continuous increase for the Nolo area where there are values ​​around 2,700 – 3,370 euros per square meter for solutions in good economic or civil state.

In the Parco Lambro – Cimiano area, prices for medium or elegant second-hand vehicles in good condition vary from 3,000 to 3,200 euros per square meter.

The Lambrate area showed values ​​of around 3,000 euros per square meter for the medium used in good condition and around 3,500 euros per square meter if in excellent condition. The stately, on the other hand, has peaks of around 4,000 euros per square meter for solutions in excellent condition. In the Città Studi area prices for used vehicles in good condition of average type are around 3,500 euros per square meter, while for the elegant one we are at 4,000 euros per square meter if in good condition and 4,800 euros per square meter if in excellent condition. In the Corsica area there are prices of around 3,450 – 3,700 euros per square meter for medium and elegant used solutions in good condition, which rise to 3,800 – 4,100 euros per square meter if in excellent condition.

Moving on to the Southern Suburbs, the Barona – Famagosta area grows slightly, where we are on an average of 2,400 euros per square meter for the average used vehicle in good condition.

For the Lodi – Corvetto area we are at 1,500 euros per square meter for the economy used in good condition and 2,100 euros per square meter for the medium. The Ripamonti area has prices for the average used vehicle in good condition around 3,000 euros per square meter, while for the economy we are at 2,300 euros per square meter and for the elegant 3,200 euros per square meter.

In the western suburbs, the values ​​in the Bande Nere area are growing: we are at 3,400 euros per square meter for the medium used in good condition and 3,950 euros per square meter for the elegant one. The economic solutions have lower values, around 2,700 euros per square meter for used vehicles in good condition. In the Lorenteggio area, we are around 2,000 euros per square meter for the economy in good condition and about 2,700 euros per square meter for medium solutions.

In the San Siro area there are values ​​around 3,250 euros per square meter for civilians in good condition and around 4,000 euros per square meter for elegant solutions, up to 4,500 euros per square meter for excellent elegant ones.

Prices that go down if you switch to the economic category with prices that amount to around 2,500 euros per square meter for used properties in good condition.