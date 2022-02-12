the map of the “blow”, here are the areas most affected

Electricity and gas bills, the sting is coming for businesses and families. In the first quarter of this year, companies will be required to pay a good 14.7 billion euros more for electricity and gas than in 2019 (pre-pandemic year). By removing from this amount 1.7 billion of mitigation measures introduced by the Government in recent weeks, in the first quarter of 2022 companies will have to bear an extra cost of 13 billion: a real sting. This is the estimate drawn up by the Mestre CGIA, which still considers the next measure announced by the executive to be insufficient. The situation is very serious.

In recent weeks on Facebook many citizens, but above all entrepreneurs from various sectors, are publishing photos of the latest bills, the first post-increases. There are those who complain of cost increases that exceed 100% on the previous year. If, for example, a small Swiss woman finds herself suddenly having to pay € 5,000 instead of € 2,500 before, it is easy to imagine what the impact of expensive energy can be on small, medium and large companies.

The expensive bills

“Of course, Premier Draghi announced that the executive is developing a far-reaching intervention to calm the prices of bills for households, businesses and public administrations. It seems to understand that this measure should be between 5 and 7 billion euro. Let’s be clear, in absolute terms we are talking about a very high figure; if confirmed, it would in any case be completely insufficient to mitigate the increases that, especially businesses, will suffer in these first 3 months of the year “, says the association of craftsmen of Mestre.

“We all understood that in the medium term we will have to reduce dependence on foreign countries, increase the production of Italian gas and continue on the path of investments in renewable sources. However, companies need measures capable of immediately calming the expensive bills: 5-7 billion hypothesized these days are not enough; therefore we have no alternatives. Either we save the companies, recovering resources through a new budget variance, otherwise many will be destined to close or, at best, to drastically reduce the workforce “warns the CGIA. “Of course, the objection of those who argue that we are too indebted and cannot do it further is legitimate. But it is equally legitimate to point out that the money we save, avoiding approving important aid, we will be called to spend it by providing the Cig or the indemnity unemployment to those who will lose their jobs “, concludes the association.

The sectors most affected

With increases of up to 400 percent in some cases, energy-intensive sectors are more at risk than others. As regards the consumption of gas, we point out the difficulties that are affecting the companies of glass, ceramics, cement, plastics, brick production, heavy mechanics, food, chemistry etc. As far as electricity is concerned, on the other hand, steel mills / foundries, food, trade (shops, shops, shopping centers, etc.), hotels, bars-restaurants, other services (cinemas, theaters, discos) risk blackouts. , laundries, etc.).

Tir, fishing boats and farmers are also exhausted. What worries the world of work is not only the rise in the price of electricity and gas, but also that of fuels. Diesel fuel, for example, has undergone a price increase of over 22 per cent in the last year. Many sectors, therefore, risk having to stop: road transport, fishing and agriculture have already expressed great disappointment at the lack of government intervention, warns the CGIA.

The production districts that flounder

The difficulties affect many companies and consequently also many production districts which are the engine of the country’s economy and exports. This is the Lucca-Capannori paper factory; plastics from Treviso, Vicenza and Padua; metals from Brescia-Lumezzane; low metalworker from Mantua; metalworker of Lecco; Sassuolo tiles; thermomechanics Padua; Murano’s glass.

Source: Cgia

Soaring Energy Costs: The Real Numbers

Hike in energy costs in January. Natural gas in Europe (TTF Netherlands) recorded an impressive price flare equal to + 660% compared to pre-Covid. This is what emerges from an analysis by the Assolombarda Study Center according to which the sharp increase in the price of raw materials and energy in January 2022 is reflected with increasing intensity on Lombard companies and on the general economic prospects.

The increases in oil prices (Brent) equal to + 31% are more contained, but still relevant. The sharp rise in energy goods, especially gas, was transferred to the price of Italian electricity. In December 2021, the Pun (Single National Price for electricity) in Italy reached its historic peak of 281 euros per megawatt hour (+ 492% compared to the value of January 2020) and in January it stood at 224 euros per megawatt hour (+ 372%). The index of non-energy raw materials prices also continues to grow in January and reaches + 45% compared to pre-Covid, with strong differences within it between the various commodities (source: World Bank).

“The situation linked to the increase in the price of raw materials and energy is alarming and risks seriously compromising the economic recovery – declared Alessandro Spada, president of Assolombarda – For the Lombard industry we not only estimate an energy cost quadrupled in 2022, which it goes from 2 billion in 2019 to 8.3 billion this year. But the rise in prices is accompanied by problems of availability and bottlenecks in supply chains, with almost 20% of manufacturing in the North West reporting obstacles to production due to shortages. of materials and plants at the end of 2021 (from 1% a year earlier) and complains of an extension in delivery times (from 5%). It follows that the growing price tensions translate, in the best of cases, into a significant compression operating margins, and, in other cases, with bad debts that are sometimes discharged into the further downstream sectors, and push up expectations on price trends “. “Businesses – concludes Spada – have been sounding the alarm for some time: it is essential to act decisively immediately to counter an emergency that comes when the country must absolutely relaunch itself internationally thanks to funds from the NRP”.

Going into detail on the price of some specific materials, including ferrous raw materials, the price of steel experiences a strong growth until November 2021, when it reaches its all-time high and then decreases in the following months. In January, the price of steel increased + 54% from pre-Covid levels. In the non-ferrous sector, aluminum shows a new price hike in January 2022, after showing a sharp decline in November. Compared to the pre-pandemic levels there is an increase of + 65%. Copper, on the other hand, has essentially stabilized starting from October 2021, with increases oscillating around +55% / + 60% compared to pre-Covid. In January 2022 there was a + 59%. The evolution of the price of tin and nickel is definitely on the rise and shows no signs of stopping: in January 2022 the price rush pushes the first to + 139% above the pre-Covid and the second to + 61%. As for plastics and elastometers, in January 2022 the synthetic index on the European market increased by 34% compared to pre-Covid.

In January 2022, the price of wood and paper halted its rapid rise, while remaining above pre-pandemic levels of 48%. The price of wheat shows a more fluctuating trend but still growing compared to the period January 2020 (+ 34% in January 2022). Finally, cotton continues its vigorous rise and in January reaches a new record, equal to + 66% compared to pre-Covid. Another very topical issue is the shortage on the market of electronic components (chip shortage), the scarcity of which represents a significant obstacle in many production processes. However, looking at the import prices of electronic components, some goods have registered marked increases in the last two years, others have seen prices decreasing. Among the former, the following stand out: the multichips, whose median price in November 2021 showed a growth of 390% over November 2019. Among the latter, however, the MCO multicomponent processors (-32%).

Draghi and Franco: “Decree coming next week”

“The figures already allocated this year are impressive: about nine and a half billion euros, obviously it is not enough, I think I can say that the intervention will be presented next week”. Prime Minister Mario Draghi said yesterday about the measures against expensive bills. “The basic lines are: support to contain emergencies then there is a structural part on the supply of energy and strengthening of renewables and energy production and then there is a part of supply to industry with controlled and certain pieces of the update, “he added.

“We will present it next week”, confirmed the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, explaining that the intervention, given the size of the energy increases, will not be able to cancel the impact on families and businesses, but “let’s try to smooth it out. “. “We must have in mind – added the minister – that, in addition to managing the current situation, we must take action to prevent these situations from happening again in the coming years”.

However, the path of a new budget gap will not be followed, the funds will be recovered in the folds of the state budget. The intervention is about 5 billion, a figure similar to that already allocated in the budget law for the first quarter of 2022. A figure of around 2-2.5 billion could come from the “securitization” of system charges. What is it about? The period in which operators are entitled to receive incentives for renewables would be extended. Basically, they would take the same amount but for a longer period than expected and the savings would end up in the decree in support of families and businesses. The blanket is short.



