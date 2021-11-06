“The map of the heart of Lea Melandri” at the Teatro Socjale in Piangipane by and with Fiorenza Menni and Andrea Mochi Sismondi

Saturday 6th November – at 9 pm at the Teatro Socjale in Piangipane – goes on stage Lea Melandri’s map of the heart, by and with Fiorenza Menni and Andrea Mochi Sismondi and with Francesca Pizzo.

When, in the mid-eighties, the weekly magazine for teenagers “Girl in” entrusted Lea Melandri, one of the roaring figures of Italian feminism, with a correspondence column in which she opened a confrontation with female readers, a first social network. Al Socjale (in collaboration with Teatro Socjale di Piangipane) now hosts the Bolognese Ateliersi to lead us on an emotional journey through those letters, restoring with this work the scenic temperature of the letters. By intertwining the urgencies and daring of the time with the present resonances, the company rises to a timeless writing, which affects deeply and raises upwards. Lea Melandri will be present at the show and immediately after the end of the show she will go up on stage to greet the audience and a short speech.

Furthermore, Melandri will stay in the city for a few days and will hold, in collaboration with the Casa delle Donne, a workshop of “writing experience” at the Casa delle Donne in Ravenna.

Where do Duran Duran and Jean-Luc Godard meet, the endocrinologist’s advice and Il diavolo in corpo, Siouxsie, tarot cards and a very young Meryl Streep? In the many issues of “Girl In”, the weekly for teenagers of the ’80s, among whose pages the image of a society in complete transformation is captured. A magazine that, at the end of the twentieth century, made the disruptive choice to entrust Lea Melandri, a reference figure of feminism and the non-authoritarian movement, with a correspondence column, which she called Inquietudini and which gave her the opportunity to invent a new device: it does not respond directly to the writer, but opens up to confrontation with psychoanalytic, poetic and literary stimuli by relating the different voices and thus creating a first social network between girls and boys who converse through his column. Following the “scandalous inversion between individual and culture” pursued by Lea, Fiorenza Menni and Andrea Mochi Sismondi lead an emotional journey through those letters intertwining the adolescent urgencies of the time, the present resonances, the auditory daring of Mauro Sommavilla and Vincenzo Scorza and the vibrations by Simon Le Bon in the splendid voice of Francesca Pizzo.

ATELIERSI – Recognized for a scenic writing that transfigures the data of reality through their poetic and musical recomposition, Ateliersi operates in the field of performing and theatrical arts dealing with artistic creation and the care of the cultural programming of the Atelier Sì in Bologna. The artistic creation of Ateliersi consists of theatrical works with original dramaturgy and artistic interventions in which the performative gesture enters into an organic dialogue with anthropology, literature, musical production and the visual arts to foster a communication of thought capable of intercepting anxieties and perspectives that coagulate meaning around the upheavals that are taking place in the world. An anthropological approach to art characterized by an attraction for otherness, a predilection for cultural evolution as an object of study, the development of the contextual dimension and the experimentation of interdisciplinary practices.

Lea Melandri’s map of the heart

by and with Fiorenza Menni and Andrea Mochi Sismondi and with Francesca Pizzo / music arranged and elaborated by Vincenzo Scorza and Mauro Sommavilla / sound project Fiorenza Menni / lighting technician Salvatore Pulpito / production Ateliersi

Tickets: Full 12 € / Reduced Under 30 / residents in Piangipane / season ticket holders 10 € / Schools 5 €

Tickets are on sale online at ravennateatro.com and vivaticket.it. Limited places, online purchase is recommended. Telephone presale with payment by bank transfer or Satispay at 333.7605760 from Mon. to Fri from 10 to 14. The box office is open one hour before in the show area with the tickets left available.

Possibility of dinner with cappelletti after the performance (€ 7.50 excluding drinks) by reservation at 333 7605760 within 2 days of the show.

Information: Ravenna Teatro 0544 36239 333 7605760, Biglietteria@ravennateatro.com

Each activity will be carried out in full compliance with the current regulations on the prevention and containment of Covid-19. The green pass will be required for access to the space.