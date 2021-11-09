Business

The map of the Italian neighborhoods where rents have increased the most – idealista / news

In October 2021, rents in Italy increased by 5% on an annual basis according to the findings of the Idealista Research Department. To get more specific, idealista / news has prepared a map with i neighborhoods of the main cities where the more significant growth than a year ago.

The area of ​​Italy where there is the greatest increase compared to October 2021, as regards the request for a monthly fee, is that of court (+ 61.3%) a Milan, where the rental price is 34.1 euros / sqm. The Lombard capital has various neighborhoods in positive terrain, among which the highest increases are above all in the areas of San Siro (52%), Ortles (+ 11.2%), Baggio (+ 11.1%), Affori (+ 11%), Naviglio Grande-Barona (+ 9.7%).

In terms of price, the highest demands made by the owners are found in the central districts of court (34 euros / sqm), Vittorio Emanuele-Augusto (28 euros / sqm), Cathedral-Castle (25 euros / sqm) e Moscow-Republic (24.2 euros / sqm).

Together with Milan, too Rome appears permanently at the top of the ranking with the neighborhood Marcigliana-Settebagni which earns 25.5% and sets leases at 11.7 euros / sqm. Other peripherals such as Tor Bella Monaca-Valle Fiorita (+ 19.8%), The Romanina (+ 18.2%), The Storta-Isola Farnese (+ 16.9%), Colli Aniene (+ 16.7%) e Octavia-Palmarola (+ 16.4%).

In the capital it is confirmed as the most expensive area that of the historic center between Piazza del Popolo-Piazza Navona-Quirinale (22.2 euros / sqm), followed by Trastevere (19.3 euros / sqm), Prati-Borgo (18.5 euros / sqm), Monti (18.3 euros / sqm) e Parioli-Pinciano (18.1 euros / sqm).

In the top 10 of the neighborhoods with the highest rate of growth for rents in Italy we also find Savonarola-Ferrovia to Padua (+ 17.1%), Bolzaneto to Genoa (+ 16.3%), I was helping to Naples (+ 12.6%) e Royal Park-Barca-Bertolla to Turin (+12.4).

Here are the neighborhoods that have grown the most in the main Italian cities:

