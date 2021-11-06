The map of the new healthcare in Sardinia: starting from the territories, starting with the 74 “health houses”

CAGLIARI. What is territorial medicine? It is health care “as close as possible to the needs of people and territories”. In the more than 180 pages of the reform, the one that will soon be presented by the Region to the mayors, the same concept is reiterated in every chapter. Always and in any case – we read in another passage – “the patient will have to return to being at the center of the healthcare offer, while until now only the budgets or centralized hospitals have been so”. The revolution, according to councilor Mario Nieddu, will be precisely: “To guarantee the best possible standards in all municipalities, no matter if they are on the coast or inland”.

The introduction. Has a dream book been printed or not? How will the Great network of “local health care”, or rather, of the desired “house by house”, be built? But first of all when and where will the funds be recovered to put it together as quickly as possible? Here is a first answer: they will come from the Extraordinary Recovery and Resilience Plan, the expected NRP, and from the European Funds for Regional Development. Even if in the dossier, there is no absolute, at least approximate, figure of how much money will be needed to make it happen. There is not even a trace of the number of doctors and nurses essential for the network to become fully operational and efficient. Perhaps this is precisely the chapter that is missing today from the Plan for the «rebirth of territorial medicine – are the words of Councilor Nieddu – in the aftermath of the pandemic emergency».

The network. At the head of the new scheme there will be the eight Asl, which from January onwards will resume managing health care: Sassari, Gallura, Nuoro, Ogliastra, Oristano, Medio Campidano, Sulcis-Iglesiente and Cagliari. But expanding the map reveals that there is much more behind them. First of all, the 24 health districts, which already exist but – according to the reform – will have to “strengthen their role in knowing how to plan which social and health needs must be guaranteed in each territory”. In other words, it will be the districts that will have to “direct the strategies in the always complex organizational system of territorial medicine”.

Single point of access. Each citizen will have “a POA as a place of reference”. It is from there that he will have to go to “get in touch with the health system” and “get all the information on the services offered in his district of residence until hospitalization.” There is a significant sentence that explains even better the centrality of the PUs: “They will have to take care of the person in the complexity and globality of the socio-health needs to be satisfied”.

The community houses. The unique access points will be above all the “heart and brain” of the announced 74 community houses. What role will they play? “They will be the structures where, in a single space, the entire extra-hospital offer of the health service present in the territories and integrated with the social one will be collected”. It is in the House that multidisciplinary teams will be present 24 hours a day: family doctors, pediatricians, specialists, nurses, psychologists and social workers. “It will be precisely these teams – we read – to guarantee, on an ongoing basis, the health services to their communities of reference”, even “in the various diagnostic-therapeutic pathways”. In a nutshell, they will be outpatient clinics with the mission of “always favoring equal access to primary care in any municipality and as close as possible to the residence of the patient they will take in charge”. To fully carry out their function, they will have to make maximum use of new technologies – telemedicine, in particular – and exploit “the still immense potential of the electronic health record in which the data of each patient will be collected”. Fourteen houses are already operational, twelve will be open by next year, 45 will be built with funding from the NRP and the last three thanks to European funds. In the end, according to the map, “each of the 377 Municipalities, aggregated by macro areas, will thus be able to count on its own Health House”.

The community hospitals. There will be 35 and “will perform an intermediate function between the patient’s home and hospital admissions in central health facilities, with the” fundamental – textual – purpose of avoiding improper admissions “and therefore” will be intended for patients who require medium and low clinical intensity for short-term hospitalizations, maximum 15-30 days “. The simplest example is this: it is in these emergency-care hospitals that a patient will have to “go to first aid in case he has problems of low complexity and for which, according to the doctor’s diagnosis, hospitalization is not necessary. a first level hospital “. Some structures will be converted, others financed by the NRP, thirteen, and the last twenty-two built with European funds. Also in this case, again according to the map, a “community hospital with 20 beds, every 50 thousand inhabitants, will be guaranteed to prevent one or more municipalities from being uncovered”.

The operational centers. There will be twenty-four and they are all to be realized. Within the network they will have to “coordinate patient care, keep the local health structures connected to each other and, finally, dialogue with the emergency-urgency network”. For example, they will have a fundamental role in assisting people with complex health and social health needs ”.

The near future. In mid-November, on the 16th, the revolution will be presented by the councilor to the mayors. From that moment on, the race will begin, gross of the various corrections that will take place and of political discussions, to create the Great Network of Territorial Medicine.