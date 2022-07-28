the map of their “city tour”

Composite The HuffPost / Pierre Suu/GC Images Composite The HuffPost / Pierre Suu/GC Images The Google Map of the addresses of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on honeymoon in Paris, from July 21 to 28, 2022

PEOPLE – Exit Le Routard, Le Petit Futé or the Lonely Planet. The new guide we want to have to visit Paris is that of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. So we decided to follow their stay in the French capital and it must be said that the paparazzi helped us a lot. Since the newlyweds landed at Le Bourget airport on Thursday July 21, all the museum, shopping or restaurant trips of the couple and their children have been immortalized for our greatest pleasure.

A few days after their wedding in Las Vegas, the two stars – who met 20 years after their first love affair – therefore put down their suitcases at the Hôtel de Crillon, a 5-star hotel located at Place de la Concorde and very close from the Tuileries Garden. Their children Violet and Seraphina (who have Jennifer Garner for mom), and twins Max and Emme (Marc Anthony for dad) shared most of their wanderings in Paris.

The restaurants, museums, shops and other places they have chosen to visit can be found on this map:

Petrus III, Berthillon and Micromania

On the cultural tourism side, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck visited the Picasso Museum, the Orsay Museum in the former station of the same name, the Orangerie Museum – privatized just for them – or even the most famous Louvre Museum. The couple also treated themselves to a cruise on the Seine aboard the Petrus III, a 21-meter teak yacht with an art deco atmosphere.

To enjoy French gastronomy, we saw them seated, on the evening of the actress and singer’s 53rd birthday, at the very chic Girafe restaurant located in the Palais Chaillot with a breathtaking view of the Eiffel Tower. But they also had lunch or dinner at the Matignon restaurant, at the Jardins de Presbourg, at the Lipp brasserie and at the Marly café. Or even at the 3-star Plénitude table of chef Arnaud Donckele (in the new Samaritaine) where you have to count between 300 and 400 euros per person at the bill.

For smaller budgets, you can “do like JLo and Ben Affleck” by going to buy an ice cream or a sorbet at Berthillon or at Flore en l’île, two places located on Île Saint-Louis.

Pierre Suu / GC Images Pierre Suu / GC Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez leaving the restaurant Le Flore en l’Île on July 25, 2022 in Paris

Finally, on the shopping side, the recomposed Affleck family oscillated between the luxurious Hermès or Dior boutiques, but also much more accessible addresses, like a trip to Sephora on the Champs-Élysées, to the Kilo Shop Kawaï thrift store in the Marais or, even more surprisingly, at Micromania place des Ternes.

After about ten days criss-crossing the capital (without leaving the chic neighborhoods too much, let’s be honest), Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will head for Italy and the island of Capri where the interpreter of the hits On the floor Where Jenny from the block must perform for a charity gala organized in favor of Unicef.

