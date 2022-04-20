The Marastudio fitness center takes care of your body at 360 degrees

With the pandemic, it has happened to everyone to change their habits by becoming more sedentary or to gain a few extra pounds. But with the reopening and the return of the costume fitting, the desire to keep fit is back too take care of your body at 360 °. The fitness center Marastudio it offers customers precisely this, the awareness that well-being must be taken care of in every aspect, and the possibility to do so, all within a well-kept and equipped environment.

The structure is divided into two rooms dedicated to physical exercise: the cardio room and that of great pilates toolsi reformer. To guarantee the quality and professionalism of the courses, the fitness center is equipped not only for pilates, but also for spinning indoor cyclingaeropilates with hammocks, pilates mat, fitboxe and many other cardio classes since total body workoutto the circuit, the cardio hiit, up to yoga. There are also courses for teens and children, such as aerial dance (6-11) and baby fitness (3-5 years).

Even for the more active though, choose between over 47 weekly classes by Marastudio, it can become a challenge. To facilitate customers in their choice, the fitness center offers the free trial lesson for group classes. For those who prefer a less crowded appointment, there is always the possibility to choose one tailor-made path through the service of personal training with Vacutherm training packages and nutritionist. In addition, the property also offers a monthly subscription very affordable with a all-inclusive with unlimited access to classes, by reservation ongyms appalso useful for keeping up to date on class schedules and on the services of the fitness center.

The center’s team is made up of professionals who offer specific courses, using different skills to build a wide offer. Among the ten members, the instructors are Marco Nobile, Sara Ali, Mara Toscano, Maurizio Marcati, Martina Maizzi, Giovanna Cucchieri and Valentina Corbella.

To the spaces of the gym there is also an adjacent area, dedicated to well-being with the osteopathic studio where they receive Eleonora Mezzara and Gregorio Ceccoli, available for visits, and the massage room with two masseuses for all types of treatments. In this section, there is also the Vacutherm roomit is one innovative tool with treadmill which, in a few sessions, allows you to eliminate cellulite and excess fat. The results of the Vacutherm are given by the combination exercise and the vacuum effect with the addition of infrared rays which stimulate the metabolic cycle, facilitating the expulsion of toxins and excess fluids. The treatment always lasts thirty minutes, and you can also decide the intensity of the physical exercise, vacuum and infrared, always on the advice of Marastudio staff.

The nutritionist, herbalist and naturopath also joins the already large team of experts Serena di Modugno which, with its skills, also offers a nutritionist service with diets and advice for healthy eating. Finally, in addition to its rich offer of weekly activities, for the summer period Marastudio has many new features in store including retreat outdoor courses and summer camps for the little ones.