The marathon you must do in Star Plus before the premiere of ‘Predator: Prey’

‘Predator: The Prey’ will arrive very soon to the Star Plus catalog. We have prepared this list of movies that you can watch on the streaming platform so that you are ready for its premiere.

Predator: The Prey It is a science fiction film, directed by Dan Trachtenbergwhich will take the famous franchise to its beginnings. Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the story follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a warrior who has been raised in the shadow of the most legendary hunters of the Great Plains and who will be in charge of protecting her family when a threat arrive at your camp. This new installment will reach the catalog of Star Plus next August 5. How about a movie marathon of the popular saga before you see it? These are the ones you can find on the streaming platform.

Predator (1987)

Predatordirected by John McTiernan and starring arnold schwarzeneggerwas the film that kicked off the successful franchise and you can find it at Star Plus. Filmed in Mexico, the film tells the story of a US special forces group that travels to Central America to rescue hostages. In the jungle lives an alien who exterminates one by one the members of the group, which is commanded by Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer (Schwarzenegger). Dutch realizes what is threatening them and plans an attack to finish off this stranger.r.

Predator 2 (1990)

A group of Los Angeles police officers take on a mysterious killer. Soon, the leader of the group, Captain Harrigan, discovers that his enemy is an alien with only one purpose: to hunt. predator 2 It was directed by Stephen Hopkins, and starred Danny Glover and Gary Busey. can not miss in Star Plus the sequel to the first installment so that your marathon is complete.

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

In Star Plus there is also the spin-off Alien vs. Predator, from the director of the saga resident Evil Paul W.S. Anderson, that brought together two of the most iconic characters of science fiction in the cinema. The film follows a group of archaeologists and scientists who are brought together by millionaire Charles Bishop Weyland (Lance Henriksen) to travel to Bouvetoya Island, near Antarctica, because a satellite has captured some unusual heat and an ancient pyramid in area. They soon discover that the series of hieroglyphs inside the pyramid reveal that an alien civilization, known as the Yautja, has been at odds with the “xenomorphs” for years.

Alien vs. Predator 2 (2007)

After the confrontation in Antarctica, a group of predators arrive in the forest of Gunnison, Colorado in Alien vs. predator 2. A predatory hybrid, along with numerous xenomorphs, scatter across the stateinfecting everyone unlucky enough to cross its path. This film – starring John Ortiz, Reiko Aylesworth, Steven Pasquale Y johnny lewis— was directed by the Strause brothers, in charge of the special effects of Titanic, Terminator 3, The day after tomorrow, X-Men: The final battle and Avatar. Be sure to add her to the movie marathon of Star Plus.

Predators (2010)

Starring Adrien Brody, Alice Braga, Topher Grace, Mahershala Ali and Danny Trejo, Predators, which you can see in Star Plusfeatures the mercenary Royce leading a group of warriors on a mysterious mission to an alien planet they don’t remember how they got to. Except for the doctor Edwin, they are all cold-blooded killers. Gradually they realize that they are prey to a hunt organized by predators.