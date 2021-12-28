The Marcegaglia group announces its employee bonus: it is worth 0.1% of the additional revenues of 2021

As they say, you don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. And 500 euros more are undoubtedly pleasing and help. What is certain is that the Marcegaglia group, which also yesterday made us know that it has doubled the bonus “For all workers”, a little more maybe he could do it. As in all steel companies in the world Marcegaglia is also toasted with vintage sparkling wines. In 2021, thanks to the strong recovery and some bottlenecks in supplies, steel prices have soared, for some types of products even doubled. And so the proceeds of those who sell steel. It is no coincidence that in the last year all the big names in the sector have also raced on the stock market with double-digit increases for groups such as ThyssenKrupp or Tata.

In 2021 the Marcegaglia group saw its revenues jump from just under 5 to 7.3 billion euros. Production has not undergone major variations, always around 6 million tons. In short, what made the difference was the price at which this steel was sold. This means that a large part of the additional revenues are destined to turn into profit. There will be higher costs for basic materials and for energy but organic and plant are the same. The group counts in Italy 3,986 employees. In 2020 they had received an average award of 500 Euros, a total cost of 2 million euros, against a profit for the group of 189 million. This year the steel mill announces the doubling of the bonus that salt on average to one thousand euros. Total expenditure: 4 million.

This in the face, as mentioned above, of a jump in revenues of 2.3 billion. Basically the additional thickness for “the workers” is 0.1% the increase in receipts. Antonio and Emma Marcegaglia, both CEO and, respectively, president and vice president of Marcegaglia Steel Spa underlined in a note as “In a very difficult period like what we are, unfortunately, still experiencing, we wanted to give a concrete sign of thanks and attention to our employees and their families “.

If there is anyone for whom the period is not difficult, it is the steel groups. And in fact the note continues: “The company closes 2021 with historical results, the best ever: it seemed correct, seen the founding values ​​that our parents passed on to us and that still today inspire our way of doing business, sharing these results with all the people who work with us, who are the first and most precious of Marcegaglia’s capitals. Fundamental resources to achieve the increasingly ambitious objectives of careful and inclusive growth, which is at the base three keywords: value, sustainability, resilience “. The thousand euros will be paid in March 2022, as required by the supplementary contracts of the various plants.