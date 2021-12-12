the Marches are wrong too much – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

THE CHRONICLE OF THE FINAL

1.57: Saying goodbye to the Brazilians of Sada Cruzeiro new world champions, we stop here with the live broadcast and wish you a good night

1.55: Gabi Garcia and Yant top scorer from Civitanova with 11 points, 9 points for Lucarelli, while at Sada Cruzeiro the top scorer is Miguel Angel Lopez with 12 points, 9 points for Wallace.

1.53: Sada Cruzeiro superior in everything and do not deceive the 6 aces of Civitanova who was less effective than the Brazilians, as well as in attack and on the block

1.52: The key number of this match is 26. Lube has many wrong lines in three sets. A set given to the Brazilian team who thanks and celebrates

23-25 ​​Yant misses the line and Sada Cruzeiro is world champion for the fourth time

23-24 Ace from Yant !!!

22-24 Yant hands out of zone 2

21-24 Error in the Civitanova service

21-23 Wallace error from zone 2

20-23 Ace from Garcia!

19-23 Hand out Garcia from zone 2

18-23 On the hands of the Lopez wall

18-22 Rodriguinho error

17-22 Rodriguinho from zone 2

17-21 Vincente Lucarelli from zone 2

16-21 The Lopez pipe

16-20 Hand out of Rodriguinho from zone 4

16-19 Garcia winning

15-19 Error in the Civitanova service

15-18 Mano out Lucarelli from the second line

14-18 Error in the Civitanova service

14-17 Vincente Lucarelli from the second line after Balaso’s miraculous reception

13-17 Muro di Otavio on the first half of an off Simon

13-16 Error in the Civitanova service

13-15 First half Simon

12-15 Hand out on the first half Isac

12-14 Error in the Sada service

11-14 Error in the Civitanova service

10-13: First half Garcia

10-12 The diagonal on Lucarelli’s line from zone 4

9-12 Error in the Civitanova service

8-11 Ace Lopez

8-10 Vincente Lopez from zone 4

8-9 Vincente Yant from zone 4

7-9 Otavio’s first half to close a long action

7-8 Error in the Sada service

6-7 The Yant line from zone 4

5-7 Wall of Isaac on Yant

5-6 Garcia winning diagonally

4-6 Wallace winning from zone 2

4-5 Error in the Civitanova service

4-4 Error in the Sada service

3-4 Rodriguinho’s attack, the miraculous Lube defense fails

3-3 Yant’s pipe

2-3 Error in the Civitanova service

2-2 Error in the Sada service

1-2 Narrow Wallace Diagonal from Zone 2

1-1 First half Simon

0-1 Hand out Lopez

22-25 Ace from Rodriguinho, decisive in the final of the set and the green-gold are ahead 2-0

22-24 Error in the Lucarelli service

22-23 Rodriguinho’s parallel is out

21-23 First half Isac

21-22 Hand out of Garca from the second line

20-22 Hand out by Rodriguinho, a missed opportunity for Lube

20-21 The parallel of Lucarelli from zone 4

19-21 Error in the Civitanova service

19-20 Error in the Wallace service

18-20 The wall of Otavio

18-19 Error in the Garcia service

18-18 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeee Garciaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

17-18 Mano out Garcia from zone 2

16-18 First half Isac

14-17 Vincente Garcia from zone 2

13-17 Hand out of Rodriguinho from zone 2

15-16 Lucarelli’s attack against the wall at one

14-16 error in the Civitanova service

14-15 Lucarelli’s diagonal from zone 4

13-15 Error in the Sada service

12-15 Wallace’s long diagonal from the second line

12-14 Error in the Sada service

11-14 Rodriguinho’s zone 4 attack

11-13 Ace Lopez

11-12 Lopez wins from zone 4

11-11 Yant without wall from zone 4

10-11 Error in the Civitanova service. How many mistakes!

10-10 Hand out Yant from zone 4

9-10 Garcia error from zone 2

9-9 Garcia’s attempt to raise the bagher is released

9-8 Error in the Civitanova service

9-7 Cachopa error

8-7 First half Simon

7-7 Wallace’s diagonal from zone 2

7-6 Wallace’s hand out from zone 4

7-5 First half Simon

6-5 Wallace’s parallel from the second line

6-4 Hand out from the second line by Garcia

5-4 Luxurious first half of Otavio

5-3 Lucarelli in counter-time puts the ball on the ground from zone 4

4-3 Error in the Civitanova service

4-2 Error in the Sada service

3-2 Error in the Civitanova service

3-1 Hand out Garcia on the high hands of the wall from zone 2

2-1 Error in the Civitanova service

2-0 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeee Simoooooooon

1-0 Simon’s first half

17-25 Lopez’s winning attack from zone 4 and thus ends, with a tsunami in the final the first partial

17-24 Rodriguinho’s mistake

16-24 Zaytsev’s attack from the second line out

16-23 Wallace’s wall on Kovar

16-22 Lopez’s diagonal from zone 4. Break 5-0 Sada

16-21 Second line foul Zaytsev but De Cecco made too many mistakes

16-20 Error in attack by Lucarelli

16-19 Wall of Isac on Lucarelli

16-18 Error in the Civitanova service

16-17 Vincente Yant from zone 4

15-17 Error in the Civitanova service

15-16 Zaytsev’s parallel from zone 2

14-16 Simon service error

14-15 Error in the Sada service

13-15 Invasion of Lucarelli

13-14 Yant’s pipe

12-14 Error in the Civitanova service

12-13 Muroooooooooooooooo Lucarelliiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii to one on Wallace

11-13 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee De Ceccooooooooooooo

10-13 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeee De Ceccooooooooooooooo

9-13 Yant’s pipe

8-13 Out the attack of Garcia from the second line

8-12 Error in the Civitanova service

8-11 Error in the Sada service

7-11 First half Isac

7-10 Yant’s pipe

6-10 Hand out Yant from zone 4

5-10 Garcia’s error from the second line

5-9 Wallace’s Wall on Yant

5-8 Error in the Civitanova service

5-7 Diagonal of Garcia from zone 2

4-7 Error in the Civitanova service

4-6 Invasion of Cachopa

3-6 Error in the Sada service

2-6 Hand out of Wallace from the second row

2-5 error in the Civitanova service

2-4 First half Simon

1-4 Otavio’s first half wins

1-3 First half Otavio

0-2 Lopez attack from zone 4

0.27: Initial formations confirmed. Cachopa, Wallace, Isac and Otavio, Rodriguinho and Miguel Angel with Lukinha free for Sada

0.25: Sada impressed against Trento, while in the semifinal with Funvic yesterday they encountered some more difficulties. Service is the strong point of the green-gold team.

0.22: On the other side of the net the hosts of Sada Cruzeiro, coached by Filipe Ferraz, arrived this year on the bench of the strong Brazilian team, which can count on the contribution of some players of the green-gold national team as the opposite Wallace de Souza, the setter Fernando ‘Cachopa’ Kreling, the central Isac Santos, as well as the talented Cuban hitter Miguel Angel Lopez

0.19: It will still be the Cuban Yant to take the place of a bruised Osmany Juantorena, while for the rest Blengini will field the starting lineup of the latest releases.

0.16: Lube Civitanova is back from the battle won by the advantages of the tie break and a comeback against Itas Trentino which has certainly taken away some physical and mental energy from the Marche region

0.13: We play for history at the Palasport in Betim with the Brazilians of Sada Cruzeiro who, within their friendly walls, go hunting for their fourth world title, while Lube Civitanova aims for the second consecutive world trophy after the first one won in 2019.

0.10: Goodnight to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live live of the men’s Club World Cup final that sees Sada Cruzeiro and Lube Civitanova in front of you

Program, schedule, TV, Streaming of the Civitanova-Sada Cruzeiro semifinal – The new regulations of the Club World Cup – Civitanova-Trento semifinal chronicle – Funvic Taubatè-Sada Cruzeiro semifinal chronicle

Good evening and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the men’s Club World Cup final that sees Sada Cruzeiro and Lube Civitanova in front of you. It is played for history at the Palasport in Betim with the Brazilians of Sada Cruzeiro who, within their friendly walls, go hunting for their fourth world title, while Lube Civitanova aims for the second consecutive world trophy after the first one won in 2019.

Lube Civitanova is back from the battle won to the advantages of the tie break and a comeback against Itas Trentino which has certainly taken away some physical and mental energy from the Marche and is slowly recovering the pieces lost on the road: Ivan Zaytsev already appeared in good condition and even today it could prove decisive. It will still be the Cuban Yant to take the place of a wounded man Osmany Juantorena, while for the rest Blengini will field the starting line-up of the latest releases.

On the other side of the net the hosts of Sada Cruzeiro, coached by Filipe Ferraz, arrived this year on the bench of the strong Brazilian team, which can count on the contribution of some players of the green-gold national team like the opposite Wallace de Souza, the setter Fernando ‘Cachopa’ Kreling, the central Isac Santos, as well as the talented Cuban hitter Miguel Angel Lopez. Sada impressed against Trento, while in the semifinals with Funvic yesterday they encountered some more difficulties. Service is the strong point of the green-gold team.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE of the men’s Club World Cup final that sees Sada Cruzeiro and Lube Civitanova in front of you: news in real time, minute by minute, trade after trade, point by point, so as not to really miss a thing. It starts at 0.30. Have a good fun.

Fivb photo