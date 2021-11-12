The Marches raise their heads: GDP up 8.5% in the first six months, driven by construction and mechanics

THE REPORT – Bank of Italy highlights a “significant economic recovery, after the exceptional crisis of 2020”. Employment is also increasing, but elements of uncertainty remain, linked in particular to the availability of raw materials and the rise in prices

November 11, 2021 – 6:52 pm –

from Martina Marinangeli

A significant rebound, after a disastrous fall. The first half of 2021 records an increase in GDP equal to + 8.5% compared to the same time frame in 2020, when the figure plunged to -13.5% due to restrictions and the lockdown. In short, the Marches are raising their heads and the economic update of the Bank of Italy, Ancona headquarters, highlights a “significant economic recovery, after the exceptional crisis of 2020”. This morning the director Gabriele Magrini Alunno and the head of the study center Giacinto Micucci illustrated the report in detail. In the overall very positive picture, there remain elements of uncertainty linked in particular to the availability of raw materials and the increase in prices, but looking to the near future, the companies sampled in the survey – 300, of which 200 industries and 100 in the services sector – are they are mostly said to be optimistic. 53% also said they expect an increase in turnover in the coming months, although we are still a long way from returning to pre-pandemic levels. Driving the recovery are the mechanical sectors – with high-tech plants and machinery – furniture and construction, driven by the 110% Superbonus and post-earthquake reconstruction. On the other hand, the fashion sector navigates in still unsafe waters, with the footwear sector continuing to suffer more than other sectors. As for employment, the hours worked increase by two thirds compared to the first half of 2020 and by one third compared to the first six months of 2019. However, if we go into the details of the contracts activated, we note that most of them are temporary, since they mainly concern the sectors of commerce, tourism and leisure. Net recruitment increased – seven for every 100 employees – and, at the same time, the use of layoffs and solidarity funds decreased (-29.2%) which involved 11% of employees (like the Italian average). The support measures remain significant: between Citizenship Income, Citizenship Pension and Emergency Income there are 25 thousand families who benefit from them (3.9% against 7% of the national average). Two, in particular, according to Magrini Alunno, are the lessons of the pandemic: «having a single supplier in the Far East is risky, better to have him closer; and never have an empty warehouse. Always stock up, in case an exceptional event blocks supplies ».

The lockdown hits hard in the Marche region more than elsewhere Turnover collapses: -25%

